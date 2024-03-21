Hugs, kisses and prayers for SEA students

Angelo Lewis, 11, and his mother Candis Pierre of St Ann's embrace ahead of his SEA examination on March 21. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Hugs, kisses, prayers and words of encouragement were on full display at schools across Trinidad and Tobago on March 21 as almost 19,000 students prepared to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

With each student's secondary school placement riding on their exam results, thousands of students kept their sights set on successful results.

Many people prayed and hoped for the success of not only their children but for those of their friends and relatives.