Heed voices of people on property tax

Dr Keith Rowley, right, and Colm Imbert.

THE EDITOR: Despite the clear outcry from the people, the Government’s insistence on proceeding with the property tax is troubling.

The people have spoken unequivocally: they cannot bear the burden of further taxation. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s call for the repeal of the property tax reflects the genuine struggles faced by ordinary citizens who are already stretched thin by existing financial pressures.

Prime Minister Rowley’s disregard for public sentiment, as evidenced by his statement that the Government will proceed with the property tax regardless of the potential electoral consequences, is deeply disappointing. It suggests a lack of empathy and responsiveness to the needs of the people, which are unacceptable from our elected leaders.

The Government’s duty is to serve the interests of citizens, not to pursue policies that are detrimental to their well-being. Ignoring the will of the people in favour of political expediency is a betrayal of the trust placed in our elected representatives.

As citizens, we deserve leaders who listen to our concerns and act in our best interests. I urge Rowley and the PNM government to reconsider their stance on the property tax and prioritise the welfare of the people above all else.

I call upon the Government to heed the voices of the people and work towards implementing fair and just taxation policies that alleviate the burden on ordinary citizens. Anything less would be a disservice to the democratic principles upon which our nation is founded.

CURTIS ANTHONY OBRADY

Arima