Dumas funeral on March 22 at All Saints

Reginald Dumas - File photo

THE FUNERAL of retired head of the public service Reginald Dumas takes place on March 22 at the All Saints Anglican Church, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, at 10am.

Dumas, who was also a former diplomat and Newsday columnist, died at the Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago, on March 7. He was 88.

A public viewing of the body was held at the Belgrove’s Funeral Chapel, Lambeau, on March 14. It was followed by a celebration of his life at Merci Buccoo.

Dumas’ sisters Regina and Marina, independent senator Maria Dillon-Remy, economist Dr Vanus James, chairman of the Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee Reginald Vidale and chartered surveyor and anti-corruption activist Afra Raymond were among those who offered tributes.