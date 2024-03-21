Canada, we are coming for you

Alvin Jones - TTFA Media

THE EDITOR: I don’t care about Alphonso Davies; we’ve got the best right back/wing back in Concacaf and his name is Alvin Jones of the Soca Warriors.

I have full confidence in this crop of players to bring an early summer against Canada. The mentality is what will win us this game. Play the game, fellas, not the occasion.

Against Canada we’ve got to be efficient and fast in transition because Canada is going to play a high line and is going to test our keeper. If we are playing out from the back, Smith has to be calm on the ball and his distribution has to be rapid and direct to release players like Levi and Moore with their pace and hold up play to get the ball into their halves.

Aubrey has to let Jonathan David know who the better David is, he must “body” him and get physical to restrict his influence.

I urge players such as Jones and Ross Russell Jr to use their experience and ability to make the team tick, create chances and provide service to Moore and Levi by crosses and through balls, like the winner against the US at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Andre Rampersad must control our midfield, because he is seasoned against Canadian oppositions.

Above all, we’ve got to use the dark arts of football to win set pieces, slow the game down, win fouls and execute professional fouls; surely don’t make it obvious.

If we want to compete with South American oppositions, we better get used to it and return the nasty streak and ruthlessness on the pitch.

Oh, and take some shots, we don’t always have to walk it in.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas