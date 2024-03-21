Calypso stickmen into Pan Am Indoor hockey semis

Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey player Shaquille Duncan (L) battles for possesion during a 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup group phase clash with Guyana in Calgary, Canada on March 21, 2024. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation. -

Trinidad and Tobago's men’s hockey team got their second win of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, Canada on Thursday when they got a 5-3 win over their Caribbean rivals Guyana.

Following a 7-3 victory over host nation Canada on the first day of competition on Tuesday, the Calypso Stickmen were just edged out by a 4-3 margin by the US on Wednesday.

In their third match, though, TT found back their winning groove to move up to six points in the five-team group.

Akim Toussaint gave TT a 2-0 lead after just four minutes with a pair of quick strikes to start the game, while the Guyanese managed a response just before the end of the first quarter from Aroydy Branford to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Jamarj Assanah leveled the scores at 2-2 mere moments into the second quarter, but the TT team went on a rampage thereafter as a Jordan Reynos double and a goal from Tariq Marcano helped them open up a commanding 5-2 lead after 20 minutes.

TT held their three-goal advantage for most of the second half as they looked to be cruising towards three points. Assanah created a nervy ending for TT as he scored from a penalty corner sequence in the 34th minute. However, TT held their own to come away 5-3 victors.

After press time on Thursday, TT wrapped up their play in the group phase against the strong Argentine team which rattled off three consecutive wins to start the tourney — scoring a whopping 25 goals in the process.

With their win over Guyana, TT assured themselves of a top-four finish in the group and they will contest the semifinals on Friday. The first semifinal will flick off at 1.15 pm, with the second semi set to be played at 3.45 pm.

The competition will also come to a close on Friday when the final is held at 9.30 pm.

The tournament’s top two teams will qualify for the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup and the TT team will be doing their best to replicate the feats they accomplished by qualifying for the 2007 and 2018 Indoor World Cups.