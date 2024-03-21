Agriculture Ministry observes International Day of Forests

The Main Ridge Forest Reserve, Tobago - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

AGRICULTURE, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein joined the ministry and the world on March 21 to observe the International Day of Forests, saying it was a reminder of the critical role forests play in sustaining life on the planet.

A statement from the minister recalled that the UN established the International Day of Forests in 2012, and it is celebrated yearly on March 21.

The minister said the day highlights the importance of forests in maintaining ecological balance, supporting livelihoods, and contributing to the well-being of communities worldwide.

This year's theme is Forests and Innovation.

The statement said the theme encourages people to explore and embrace innovative forest conservation and sustainable management strategies.

"Innovation in this context means leveraging new technologies, practices, and ideas to bolster forest resilience, enhance biodiversity, and tackle the challenges posed by climate change," Hosein said.

"At the ministry, we are proud to contribute to these global efforts. Our commitment to enhancing forest wildlife and biodiversity is evident in our annual goal to enrich our lands with diverse plant life."

Hosein added that by planting a mix of species across roughly 100 hectares each year, the ministry aims not only to preserve Trinidad and Tobago's green heritage but also to foster ecosystems that are rich, resilient and vibrant.

"On this significant day, I invite you to join us in this vital mission. Whether through supporting reforestation projects, advocating for sustainable land management, or simply spreading awareness, each action we take is a step towards a greener, more sustainable future," Hosein said. "Let's innovate, inspire, and invest in our forests. Together, we can ensure they thrive for generations to come. Happy International Day of Forests."