Whim Anglican, Little White Diamonds top Irvine's Golf Intercol

Participants, officials and Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis at Irvine's School Golf Intercol 2024, at Shaw Park Ground, Scarborough on March 18. -

YOUNG golfers from six pre-schools, 11 primary schools and four secondary schools took part in the 2nd Annual School Golf Intercol 2024, hosted by Irvine's Golf Academy, at Shaw Park Ground on March 18.

At the end of the day, Whim Anglican Primary School and Little White Diamonds Preschool were crowned overall champions. Belle Garden Primary School won the relay competition.

The event swung off with competitions for pre-school girls and boys showcasing their skills in various categories such as chip and putt. Subsequently, primary school girls and boys ages five-six, seven-eight, and nine-12 years enthusiastically participated in drive, chip, putt and relay competitions.

Participants from four secondary schools demonstrated their prowess in the drive, chip, and putt categories, contributing to the event's overall success and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among participants.

Among the invited guests were Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Assistant Secretary for Sport Wane Clarke, and former secretary of sport Jomo Pitt.

Sponsors for the event included: Pizza Hut, Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute, Mickey's Bakery, Sophia's Pastry Shop, LPGA-USGA Girls Golf, Tradition Restaurant, E-IDCOT, Irvine's Golf Academy, Plant Rental, and Division of Education and Sport field officers.

Results:

Overall Golf Intercol champions: Whim Anglican Primary School, Little White Diamonds Preschool

Relay winner: Belle Garden Primary School

PRESCHOOL

Girls pre-school putting:

1st Place

Tisharah Walter (age group)

Aunty Catherine Pre-school

1st Place

Kianna Wright (age group)

Signal Hill Pre-School

2nd Place

Julissia Taylor

Little Promise Pre-school

3rd Place

Leiyan Kaiser

Signal hill pre-school

Boys Pre-school Putting

1st Place

Khaius Milan (age group)

Aunty Catherine Pre-school

1st Place

Jaxon Cudjoe (age group)

Little White Diamond pre-school

2nd Place

Khyel Julien

Signal Hill Pre-school

3rd Place

Khaliq Julien

Signal Hill Pre-school

Pre school chipping (girls)

1st Place

Salise Holder

Dorcas Hope preschool

2nd Place

Cari Gonzales

Dorcas Hope preschool

3rd Place

Kelani Quashie

Signal hill preschool

Pre-school chipping (boys)

1st Place

Kai Harris

Little promise pre school

2nd Place

Kyreese Greig

Little white Diamond preschool

3rd Place

Alinando Jack

Signal Hill preschool

Primary Girls 7-8 putting

1st Place

Samaiah Haywood

Signal Hill Primary School

2nd Place

Amalia Gigauri

Pentecostal Light & Life Primary School

3rd Place

Emani Morris

Pentecostal Light & Life Primary School

Boys 7-8 Putting

1st Place

Kijani Charter

Whim Anglican Primary School

2nd Place

Nyelle Trim

Bethesda Primary School

3rd Place

Joel Thomas

Pentecostal light & life primary School

PRIMARY SCHOOL

Girls 5- 6 Putting

1st place

Xiane Thomas Signal Hill Primary School

2nd place

Aurelia Charles - International Academy Primary School

3rd place

Elise Arjoon - International Academy Primary School

Boys 5-6 Putting

1st place

Damani Dann- Belle Garden Primary School

2nd place

Kyrie James- Bethesda Primary School

3rd place

Kymani Williams- St Nicholas Private Primary School

Girls 9- 12 Putting

1st place

Dellisa Austin - Plymouth Anglican Primary School

2nd place

Xavia Sterling - St. Nicholas Private Primary School

3rd place

Rebecca Thomas John - Bethesda Primary School

Boys 9-12 Putting

1st place

Kaylon Glbourne - St Andrew's Primary School

2nd place

Ezekiel Alexander - St. Nicholas Primary School

3rd place

Davion Alfred - St Andrew's Primary School

Boys 5-6 Chipping

1st place

Emani Kent - Whim Anglican Primary School

2nd place

Jehial Haywood - Signal Hill Primary School

3rd place

Aston Williams- Scarborough Methodist Primary School

Girls 5- 6 Chipping

1st place

Jelle Taylor - Scarborough RC Primary School

2nd place

Aniya Mustapha- Buccoo Primary School

3rd place

Aja Taylor - Buccoo Primary School

Girls 7-8 Chipping

1st place

Niijah Wilson - St Andrew's Primary School

2nd place

Destinee Mc Pherson - International Academy Primary School

3rd place

Christen Samuel - International Primary School

Boys 7-8 Chipping

1st place

Etan Ferguson- International Academy Primary School

2nd place

Kyle McConney - St Andrew's Primary School

3rd place

Zamir Marcelle - Scarborough Methodist Primary School

Boys 9- 12 Chipping

1st place

Ayzan Percival- Belle Garden Primary School

2nd place

Attibha Haydes- Whim Anglican Primary School

3rd place

Kymani Frank- Signal Hill Primary School

Girls 9- 12 Chipping

1st place

Leighenne Carmichael - Scarborough Methodist Primary School

2nd Place

Leshaun James - Signal Hill Primary School

3rd place

Zuri Marcelle - Scarborough Methodist Primary School

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Girls Chipping

1st place

Taminka Harris - Signal Hill Secondary School

2nd place

Sierra Briggs- Goodwood Secondary School

Boys Chipping

1st place

Arion Arthur Alexander- Goodwood Secondary School

2nd place

Josiah Joefield - Harmons Secondary School

RELAY TEAM

1st place

Belle Garden Primary School

2nd Place

International Academy Primary School

3rd place

Signal Hill Primary School

Drive - Boys

1st place

Nathan Thomas

2nd place

Leshaun James

3rd place

Levi De Coteau

Drive - Girls

1st place

Milan Pilgrim

2nd place

Kaleah Lashley

3rd place

Mya Demas