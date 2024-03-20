Whim Anglican, Little White Diamonds top Irvine's Golf Intercol
YOUNG golfers from six pre-schools, 11 primary schools and four secondary schools took part in the 2nd Annual School Golf Intercol 2024, hosted by Irvine's Golf Academy, at Shaw Park Ground on March 18.
At the end of the day, Whim Anglican Primary School and Little White Diamonds Preschool were crowned overall champions. Belle Garden Primary School won the relay competition.
The event swung off with competitions for pre-school girls and boys showcasing their skills in various categories such as chip and putt. Subsequently, primary school girls and boys ages five-six, seven-eight, and nine-12 years enthusiastically participated in drive, chip, putt and relay competitions.
Participants from four secondary schools demonstrated their prowess in the drive, chip, and putt categories, contributing to the event's overall success and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among participants.
Among the invited guests were Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Assistant Secretary for Sport Wane Clarke, and former secretary of sport Jomo Pitt.
Sponsors for the event included: Pizza Hut, Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute, Mickey's Bakery, Sophia's Pastry Shop, LPGA-USGA Girls Golf, Tradition Restaurant, E-IDCOT, Irvine's Golf Academy, Plant Rental, and Division of Education and Sport field officers.
Results:
Overall Golf Intercol champions: Whim Anglican Primary School, Little White Diamonds Preschool
Relay winner: Belle Garden Primary School
PRESCHOOL
Girls pre-school putting:
1st Place
Tisharah Walter (age group)
Aunty Catherine Pre-school
1st Place
Kianna Wright (age group)
Signal Hill Pre-School
2nd Place
Julissia Taylor
Little Promise Pre-school
3rd Place
Leiyan Kaiser
Signal hill pre-school
Boys Pre-school Putting
1st Place
Khaius Milan (age group)
Aunty Catherine Pre-school
1st Place
Jaxon Cudjoe (age group)
Little White Diamond pre-school
2nd Place
Khyel Julien
Signal Hill Pre-school
3rd Place
Khaliq Julien
Signal Hill Pre-school
Pre school chipping (girls)
1st Place
Salise Holder
Dorcas Hope preschool
2nd Place
Cari Gonzales
Dorcas Hope preschool
3rd Place
Kelani Quashie
Signal hill preschool
Pre-school chipping (boys)
1st Place
Kai Harris
Little promise pre school
2nd Place
Kyreese Greig
Little white Diamond preschool
3rd Place
Alinando Jack
Signal Hill preschool
Primary Girls 7-8 putting
1st Place
Samaiah Haywood
Signal Hill Primary School
2nd Place
Amalia Gigauri
Pentecostal Light & Life Primary School
3rd Place
Emani Morris
Pentecostal Light & Life Primary School
Boys 7-8 Putting
1st Place
Kijani Charter
Whim Anglican Primary School
2nd Place
Nyelle Trim
Bethesda Primary School
3rd Place
Joel Thomas
Pentecostal light & life primary School
PRIMARY SCHOOL
Girls 5- 6 Putting
1st place
Xiane Thomas Signal Hill Primary School
2nd place
Aurelia Charles - International Academy Primary School
3rd place
Elise Arjoon - International Academy Primary School
Boys 5-6 Putting
1st place
Damani Dann- Belle Garden Primary School
2nd place
Kyrie James- Bethesda Primary School
3rd place
Kymani Williams- St Nicholas Private Primary School
Girls 9- 12 Putting
1st place
Dellisa Austin - Plymouth Anglican Primary School
2nd place
Xavia Sterling - St. Nicholas Private Primary School
3rd place
Rebecca Thomas John - Bethesda Primary School
Boys 9-12 Putting
1st place
Kaylon Glbourne - St Andrew's Primary School
2nd place
Ezekiel Alexander - St. Nicholas Primary School
3rd place
Davion Alfred - St Andrew's Primary School
Boys 5-6 Chipping
1st place
Emani Kent - Whim Anglican Primary School
2nd place
Jehial Haywood - Signal Hill Primary School
3rd place
Aston Williams- Scarborough Methodist Primary School
Girls 5- 6 Chipping
1st place
Jelle Taylor - Scarborough RC Primary School
2nd place
Aniya Mustapha- Buccoo Primary School
3rd place
Aja Taylor - Buccoo Primary School
Girls 7-8 Chipping
1st place
Niijah Wilson - St Andrew's Primary School
2nd place
Destinee Mc Pherson - International Academy Primary School
3rd place
Christen Samuel - International Primary School
Boys 7-8 Chipping
1st place
Etan Ferguson- International Academy Primary School
2nd place
Kyle McConney - St Andrew's Primary School
3rd place
Zamir Marcelle - Scarborough Methodist Primary School
Boys 9- 12 Chipping
1st place
Ayzan Percival- Belle Garden Primary School
2nd place
Attibha Haydes- Whim Anglican Primary School
3rd place
Kymani Frank- Signal Hill Primary School
Girls 9- 12 Chipping
1st place
Leighenne Carmichael - Scarborough Methodist Primary School
2nd Place
Leshaun James - Signal Hill Primary School
3rd place
Zuri Marcelle - Scarborough Methodist Primary School
SECONDARY SCHOOL
Girls Chipping
1st place
Taminka Harris - Signal Hill Secondary School
2nd place
Sierra Briggs- Goodwood Secondary School
Boys Chipping
1st place
Arion Arthur Alexander- Goodwood Secondary School
2nd place
Josiah Joefield - Harmons Secondary School
RELAY TEAM
1st place
Belle Garden Primary School
2nd Place
International Academy Primary School
3rd place
Signal Hill Primary School
Drive - Boys
1st place
Nathan Thomas
2nd place
Leshaun James
3rd place
Levi De Coteau
Drive - Girls
1st place
Milan Pilgrim
2nd place
Kaleah Lashley
3rd place
Mya Demas
