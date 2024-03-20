Tobago dance masterclass seeks to bridge the gap

Matthew McClean, founder of The Underground Kingdom -

The Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC), in alignment with its mission to improve Tobago’s creative ecology and economy, has announce its partnership with The Underground Kingdom (UGK), to host the “Bridge the Gap” dance masterclass.

This event, scheduled for March 23, at the Shaw Park Complex, aims to enhance Tobago’s dance community by providing a platform for local dancers to develop their skills, engage in various dance styles, and network with the national dance community.

TPAC’s Dance and Movement co-ordinator Shakeil Jones expressed his excitement about the event, highlighting the opportunities it creates for local dancers. He encouraged professional and amateur dancers to attend and register for this unique experience, saying: “I believe that there is immense value in building the capacity among our practitioners while creating opportunities to also build community.

“This exciting masterclass presents at this most opportune time, a space where dancers can network, express, and build holistically their talents and skills. At TPAC we continue to pride ourselves as being change-agents in the industry therefore, we continue to push performing arts excellence through development initiatives such as Bridge the Gap.”

The masterclass will feature a diverse range of accomplished choreographers and dancers with international experience. Facilitators include Matthew McClean, founder UGK – a performing arts and multimedia company known for its creativity and dynamic music videos.

McClean shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying: “I am excited about the opportunity for the UGK to contribute to the exchange of dance knowledge and culture with our counterparts in Tobago. We have a deep appreciation for Tobago, its people, and its culture. Bridge the Gap will showcase a wide range of dance genres with a local twist, fostering an environment where we can share and receive each other's energy and love for dance. We welcome dancers of every level from Tobago and Trinidad to attend and participate in this extraordinary event.”

Also facilitating the masterclass is Kelsey McClean, a versatile choreographer and mentor with over ten years of experience in the dance industry. She holds advanced certifications in ballet, modern and tap dance and is currently a creative director at X-treme Dance Academy.

Priscilla Gueverra, a triple-threat performer, choreographer, and Caribbean dance guru, will bring her unique spice to the masterclass. Her performances blend classic moves with fresh new styles, and her passion for Caribbean dance is evident in her work as a teacher and choreographer.

Shakeil Jones, TPAC's movement and dance co-ordinator, will also be a facilitator at the masterclass. With an master's in dance, Jones has represented Trinidad and Tobago at events worldwide, sharing Caribbean culture through dance. He has worked with respected cultural practitioners.

TPAC dance resident and Russian School of Dancing alumnus, Akimo Sandy, will also be facilitating.

Pre-registration for the masterclass is now open, and participants can secure their spot and receive a TT$20 discount by pre-registering online here. For more information, visit TPAC on Facebook.