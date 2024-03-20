Small steps to happiness

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: When life feels like it’s crumbling around you, finding happiness can seem daunting. However, small steps can make a big difference:

Gratitude: Reflect on what you’re thankful for, no matter how small. Gratitude can shift your focus from what’s wrong to what’s right. Self-care: Take care of your physical and mental well-being. Eat nourishing foods, exercise, and get enough rest. Connect: Reach out to friends, family, or a therapist for support. Connecting with others can provide comfort and perspective. Mindfulness: Practice mindfulness or meditation to stay grounded in the present moment, reducing anxiety about the future. Purpose: Engage in activities that give you a sense of purpose or meaning, whether it’s volunteering, pursuing a hobby, or helping others. Acceptance: Accept that some things are beyond your control. Focus on what you can change and let go of what you can’t. Seek joy: Do things that bring you joy, even in small doses. Watch a funny movie, listen to music, or spend time in nature.

Remember, it’s okay to seek professional help if you’re struggling. Happiness is a journey, and it’s normal to have ups and downs along the way.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail