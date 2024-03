Return courtesy

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Ministers are always trying to get their photos or a press release in the media so they can stay in the public’s eye.

Recently I have noticed a new trend, after watching the nightly TV news.

When the media tries to get a comment from a minister we are told by the news presenter, “Up to news time all calls to the minister have gone unanswered.”

Now might be the time for the media to return the courtesy.

C PETERS

via e-mail