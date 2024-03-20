Queen's Park coach makes police report following football match

QUEEN'S PARK football coach Wayne Sheppard has made a report to the St James Police Station, following an incident that occurred between a referee and Sheppard after a player was badly injured.

Sheppard also reported the matter to the TT Football Referees Association and the TT Football Association.

Sheppard was not pleased with the performance of the referee.

He said, "I want the officials who taking charge of the game to be fit and ready to officiate the game, along with the guidelines that FIFA asked for and one of the things that FIFA said a match official's main duty is, is to protect the players," Sheppard said.

Sheppard said the referee in charge of the match has not been officiating at a high level for years. "That incident that happened to (named player), while everybody saying it's unfortunate, it is something that coming a long time. It is just that (named player) is the unfortunate player that it happened to."