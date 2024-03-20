Principal gives students Bob Marley's message: Don't worry about a thing

Students of Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School, along with their teacher Cheryl Ann Hernandez, give a thumbs up to indicate their readiness for the SEA exam at the Faith and Confidence service held at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando on March 20. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

THE most profound message students sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) can embrace is one from the late great Bob Marley, a primary school principal told her students on the eve of March 21’s exam.

Quoting the Jamaican musician, Gillian Mahabir, principal of Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School, said, “Don’t worry about a thing, because every little thing is gonna be all right.”

She gave this message to 120 SEA students during a Faith and Confidence Service, at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando, on March 20.

She said she was very proud of the students, who have gone through a pandemic but emerged resilient, versatile and innovative, mastering both online and physical learning.

With fists pumped in the air and thumbs-up signs outside the church, the students indicated their readiness to sit the March 21 SEA exam.

Inside the church, Presbyterian minister the Reverend Letra Jacob showered the students with prayers and blessings for a successful outcome.

She urged them to call on God before they break the seal on their exam paper.

“Ask God to bless you to correctly answer all the questions that come before you and all that you have difficulty with, to guide you.”

Noting that poor preparation equals poor result, Jacob said she trusted the students had prepared well and would be successful.

In a motivational speech, rather than a sermon, Jacob told the boys and girls to be confident in themselves and their ability and not measure themselves against anyone else.

She told their parents that while they have mapped out the secondary school of choice and future careers for their children, God has a master plan which may or may not align with their vision.

“We don’t know what God has in store for your child. We just know that it is good.”

She urged parents to love their children, “believe in their dreams, whatever they want to become,” because once it is ordained by God, it will be good.

President of the Parent School Organisation (PSO) Giselle Hampton also urged parents to hug and kiss their children and genuinely express, “No matter what happens today, I still love you.

“Students, you got this. Go out and get them,” Hampton said.