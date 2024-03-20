PM tours TOFCO's Mento platform

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, meets with representatives from EOG, bpTT and TOFCO, during a tour of the Mento Platform being fabricated at La Brea on March 20. - Photo courtesy bpTT

The Prime Minister toured the Trinidad Offshore Fabricators Unlimited (TOFCO) fabrication yard in La Brea, on March 20.

The fabrication yard is where the Mento platform, discovered in 2020 with an approximated trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gross resource potential and 500 billion cubic feet of net natural gas resources, is being constructed.

Dr Keith Rowley was accompanied by representatives from EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd (EOG), bpTT and TOFCO, a release from bpTT said.

David Campbell, bpTT president said it was an honour to host Rowley as he toured the facility.

“Mento demonstrates the importance of collaboration in unlocking TT’s energy resources,” Campbell said. “The partnership between bpTT and EOG has grown from strength to strength since our first joint development in 2011.”

The Mento development is a 50/50 joint venture between bpTT and EOG, with EOG as the operator.

Campbell said it will be the fourth joint development between the two companies.

Mento will be a 12-slot, manned facility located in acreage jointly licensed by bpTT and EOG off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

The first gas is expected in 2025.