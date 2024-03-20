Mexican embassy pays tribute to women

Dane-Marie Marshall deputy director of the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), Andreina Briceño Ventura-Browne director of the Hispanic Cultural Centre La Casita of Arima, Victor Hugo Moralez ambassador of Mexico, Marian Taylor president of the TT Rape Crisis Society, Jewel Ali, head of office for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amanda Solano Badilla UNHCR Protection Officer and Flavio Gonzalez Head of Trade and Cooperation of the embassy. PHOTOs BY GREVIC ALVARADO

Prominent women from the local and Hispanic community were honoured by the Mexican embassy at its library on Hayes Street, St Clair, on International Women’s Day (IWD).

Ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales said the commemoration on March 8 is especially relevant in the fight to raise awareness, but above all to change mentalities and attitudes, to have societies and families where violence against women, adolescents, and girls is eradicated, and equality of treatment and opportunities is constant.

Morales paid special tribute to Marian Taylor, president of the TT Rape Crisis Society, and Andreina Briceño Ventura-Browne, director of the Hispanic Cultural Centre, La Casita, of Arima.

Morales said, “Mexican society is increasingly more equitable, thanks to the persevering struggle of women and the feminist movement, and also, it must be said, of men who have become aware.”

He said the Mexican embassy recognises the work, commitment, and courage of those who work to help and protect women who are victims of violence, particularly those who could be twice as vulnerable, as in the case of migrants. “On this occasion, in 2024, we decided to recognise two admirable women who fight daily for human rights in TT, especially in the protection of women who have suffered some type of violence.

“My thanks and recognition for their dedication, commitment, and courage to Marian Taylor and Andreina Briceño Ventura-Browne.

“Thank you for everything you do, thank you for your commitment, thank you for your courage. The world needs more people like you. No more violence against women, no more discrimination against women.”

Guests were treated to the short film, Semillas de Guamúchil, about the resilience of Mexican women.