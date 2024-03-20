Meena Jadoonanan’s journey with A Touch of Joy Foundation

Meena Jadoonanan, founder of A Touch of Joy Foundation. - Photo courtesy Meena Jadoonanan -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

This is Meena Jadoonanan’s advice to young women aspiring to become leaders and advocates for gender equality and social justice: “Be bold, persistent, and unapologetic in pursuing your goals.”

Jadoonanan, a 35-year-old public health educator from central Trinidad, is the driving force behind A Touch of Joy Foundation, which seeks to spread happiness and support to those in need.

Jadoonanan, in an interview with WMN, urged women: “Embrace your voice and use it to speak out against injustices. Educate yourself on the issues, amplify the voices of marginalised communities, and build a strong network of allies and supporters.

“Remember that change often comes with challenges, but resilience and determination are key. Stay true to your values, advocate fearlessly for equality, and know your efforts, no matter how small they may seem, contribute to a brighter and more equitable future for all.”

The establishment of Jadoonanan’s NGO was driven by her personal experiences and upbringing. Her childhood was shaped by loving guidance of her parents and selfless acts of kindness she witnessed at home.

“Our mother instilled in us the belief that the ability to make a change starts with oneself,” she reflected.

Inspired by her mother’s generosity and her father’s commitment to excellence, Jadoonanan followed a range of disciplines, including project management, business process management, customer service management and health and safety. She is the holder of an associate degree in health and safety, a BSc in environmental health and MSc in agri-food and quality assurance.

“Failure was not an option in my father’s vocabulary, emphasising the importance of giving our all to whatever we pursued.”

Jadoonanan said, “His lessons in perseverance and dedication has been foundational in shaping my approach to life and work. These early teachings of compassion from my mother and determination from my father laid the groundwork for my journey into public-health education and leadership.”

The foundation was sparked by a profound experience Jadoonanan had earlier that year. “In November 2020, I found myself in a near-death situation. I rolled down Penitence Street, San Fernando, sustaining injuries, I was rushed to the hospital. Later that day I overheard the doctors saying that I may be paralysed, but (fortunately) for me, God has different plans.

“This experience was a wake-up call, shaking me to my core and making me realise the fragility and unpredictability of life. It was a moment of deep reflection and gratitude for the second chance I had been given.”

So in December 2020, A Touch of Joy Foundation was born.

“Even a small act of kindness can have a ripple effect,” Jadoonanan believes.

Central to the foundation’s mission is empowering women and girls in the community. Through mentorship programmes, education workshops, awareness campaigns and more, Jadoonanan and her team strive to create a supportive environment where women can thrive and reach their full potential.

“We aim to make a positive impact on as many lives as possible.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of background, deserves to feel valued, respected and included. Programmed development ensure that our events and activities are accessible to individuals of all backgrounds, abilities and identities.”

A Touch of Joy Foundation has achieved numerous milestones, such as providing meals to the homeless and raising awareness of important health issues like mental health and cervical cancer. The foundation has done a concert, Food Art and Music, for Court Shamrock Home for the socially Displaced; a New Year’s morning food distribution for the homeless; distributed hygiene products for women in prison; donated blankets to domestic-abuse shelters; hosted health and wellness seminars; distributed storybooks to children in need; held Hydration with a Cause, an initiative which involved distributing bottles water to homes for the aged, children’s homes and communities; hosted a health and back-to-back school drive; and a movie day that focused on mental health.

Jadoonanan says each initiative reflects the foundation’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.

Other organisations that have contributed to the foundation’s projects include the Every Home for Christ, through the Samaritan’s Feet programme, the San Fernando City Corporation, which provided the City Hall auditorium for the foundation’s health and wellness fair back-to-back school drive, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.

“Another impactful partnership was with Aché Abrahams, our current Miss World 2023. Together, we collaborated to raise awareness about mental health and bullying in her communities.

“These partnerships have been instrumental in our efforts to make a positive difference and address critical issues affecting our society,” Jadoonanan said.

How do they engage men and boys in their efforts to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment?

“Our approach is through education and awareness campaigns that challenge harmful gender norms and stereotypes. These campaigns can target men and boys in schools, workplaces and communities, encouraging them to reflect on their attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls. By fostering empathy and understanding, men and boys can become allies in the fight for gender equality, recognising the benefits of a more equitable society for everyone. We involve men and boys as active participants and leaders in gender-equality initiatives – this is crucial. This can include creating male-focused programmes that address issues such as fatherhood, caregiving, and healthy relationships.

“By empowering men to take on roles as advocates and champions for women’s rights, we can build a more inclusive movement where all genders work together towards a shared vision of equality and empowerment.”

As Jadoonanan looks ahead, she envisions a future where the foundation continues to advance women’s rights and empowerment through education, vocational training , and advocacy efforts.