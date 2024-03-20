Let’s lift up young people
THE EDITOR: In these times, when so much negativity abounds in our country, let us praise the accomplishments of our young people:
- Aché Abrahams who did a magnificent job of representing us at the Miss World contest. She is everything that we would want our representative to be. A top-four finish and winning the Miss World Caribbean title were good rewards for her hard work.
- Safia Hosein who reached the top of Mt Vinson, the tallest peak in Antarctica.
- All the youngsters who participated in the just concluded Music Festival. Well done to each and every one of them. Thanks to the media for highlighting their participation. It was a pleasure to see so much positivity on the front pages of some newspapers.
- The thousands of young pannists who play every year in the single pan, small, medium and large steelband Panorama competitions. You are paving the way, in music, for future generations.
- The thousands of young people who participate in Ramleela. A sacred tradition is in good hands.
- Kerissa Khan, the youngest person and only the second woman to become president of the Royal Aeronautical Society in the UK. I apologize for this one because it only came up briefly on social media. Then the page refreshed and I did not get the name of the school.
- The secondary schoolchildren who held a public prayer session with random drivers. Amazing.
These are just brief examples of how our young people are doing great things.
LINUS F DIDIER
Mt Hope
