Let’s lift up young people

Aché Abrahams on stage at the Miss World competition in India obn March 9. Abrahams made it to the top four and was crowned Miss Caribbean. Photo courtesy Miss World

THE EDITOR: In these times, when so much negativity abounds in our country, let us praise the accomplishments of our young people:

Aché Abrahams who did a magnificent job of representing us at the Miss World contest. She is everything that we would want our representative to be. A top-four finish and winning the Miss World Caribbean title were good rewards for her hard work.

Safia Hosein who reached the top of Mt Vinson, the tallest peak in Antarctica.

All the youngsters who participated in the just concluded Music Festival. Well done to each and every one of them. Thanks to the media for highlighting their participation. It was a pleasure to see so much positivity on the front pages of some newspapers.

The thousands of young pannists who play every year in the single pan, small, medium and large steelband Panorama competitions. You are paving the way, in music, for future generations.

The thousands of young people who participate in Ramleela. A sacred tradition is in good hands.

Kerissa Khan, the youngest person and only the second woman to become president of the Royal Aeronautical Society in the UK. I apologize for this one because it only came up briefly on social media. Then the page refreshed and I did not get the name of the school.

The secondary schoolchildren who held a public prayer session with random drivers. Amazing.

These are just brief examples of how our young people are doing great things.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope