Japanese artistes share passion for Trinidad and Tobago's culture

Singer, songwriter and producer Ann G says, "Trinidad Carnival is like nothing else on earth. I would wholeheartedly encourage more Japanese people to experience its magic."

RHIANNA McKENZIE

Every year, Trinidad and Tobago welcomes tens of thousands of foreigners for Carnival, and in February over 66,000 tourists were reported to have visited the islands.

While Carnival and Caribbean culture have had a foothold in Western countries, thanks to the large number of West Indian immigrants throughout the Americas and Europe, they continue to grow in popularity in the far reaches of the world, notably in Japan.

Interest in Carnival and Caribbean culture had been established in Japan long before the age of the influencer – which has seen many people from the US, Africa and Europe visiting and highlighting the culture for their massive online followings – due in large part to the number of Caribbean expats living there for work and through other cultural exchange programmes such as the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) programme.

For some Japanese nationals, Trinidad Carnival has become somewhat of an annual pilgrimage, as the season has provided unique opportunities for them to enjoy themselves and make a living.

Speaking to Newsday about their passion for TT culture, three Japanese acts explain why they return every year to celebrate in Trinidad and what inspired them to pursue careers in Caribbean culture.

Soca love from DJ Daiky

Kanagawa prefecture's Daiki Shimozato, stage name DJ Daiky, began his career 15 years ago in 2009. Shimozato said he became enthralled with Caribbean culture and music after attending big reggae festivals in Japan, where he experienced a feeling of "togetherness" in the music.

Kanagawa prefecture is part of the Greater Tokyo Area, the most populous metropolitan area in the world. The population includes a diverse international community and has been heavily influenced by Western culture in recent years. Reggae music gained its foothold in Japan when Bob Marley and The Wailers toured the country in 1979.

Shimozato said he has been pleasantly surprised by the growing interest in soca music and Carnival culture in Japan.

"I'm a part of the team, so yes, (I love it)," he joked. "It's amazing how it's been growing and how people are reacting to it."

Shimozato performed at this year's Carnival – his third in Trinidad. He said he has worked with local artistes and producers over the years, working in fetes as well as producing music for Japanese soca artistes.

During the short Carnival season, Shimozato performed at several local events, including Bush Party in Fondes Amandes, St Ann's, and Soca Takeover in the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. He also performed live mixes for radio station Slam 100.5FM.

He produced 2023's Soca Magic Riddim alongside TT producer Keshav Chandradath Singh. The riddim, named after the soca event of the same name hosted in Shibuya, Tokyo throughout the year, features Japanese soca artists Ann G, Micky Rich and Ayakohime.

"Bunji Garlin is my favourite artiste," he said. "I love how he freestyles and hypes up the crowd.

"I (also) love Kes the Band for their live performances. I always get something new from them.”

Although Shimozato has never had the opportunity to work with Bunji (Ian Alvarez), he listed his single Tell Yuh Mudda, produced by Nikolai Greene, as one of his favourite songs at the beginning of the season late last year on his Instagram page.

Shimozato said he has the best time at Carnival whenever he visits. He said while it is a bit different from traditional Japanese festivals, or matsuiri, there are still some similarities.

"I feel the same energy from Trinidad Carnival. It's just different ways of keeping the culture alive. I know through the years, we may need to slightly change the way to carry (TT) culture (in Japan) but the core values don't change."

Shimozato has performed at several Japan Soca Weekend (JSW) events, including the annual Rum N' Bass event in Toyko. From September 13-17 in 2023, JSW participants enjoyed tours, parties and on September 18 a TT-style parade of the bands at the Moraba Twin Circuit race track in Chiba Prefecture.

'Absolutely amazing' for Ann G

Soca singer, song writer and producer Ann G is no stranger to TT Carnival. Ann G is a former Soca Monarch finalist and has a decade's worth of music in the genre under her belt.

“Ten years ago, I stumbled into the vibrant world of soca when I met a dancer who practically radiated joy and excitement for Trinidad Carnival,” she said.

“(The dancer) whisked me away to the island for my first Carnival experience and, let me tell you, it was nothing short of life-changing. The energy, the music, the culture – everything about it inspired me to dive head-first into Caribbean genres like soca and dancehall.”

Ann G has also participated in New York and Japan carnivals.

“This year, I've got my sights set on Toronto and Miami Carnival. I need to step up my game as Japanese Carnival Queen,” she said with a laugh.

She described her experiences as a performer and reveller in TT as “absolutely amazing.”

There are some female soca artistes she admires and respects.

"Destra (Garcia), Patrice Roberts, and Alison Hinds are like the holy trinity of female soca artists who inspired me to get into soca music...Of course, Bunji and Machel (Montano) hold a special place in my heart with their year-round hits and undeniable stage presence.”

She has also collaborated with some local talent herself.

She said she would unreservedly urge people from Japan to visit TT.

“Trinidad Carnival is like nothing else on earth and I would wholeheartedly encourage more Japanese people to experience its magic.

"As for inviting Trinidadians to Japan, why not? It's an opportunity to share our cultures and create unforgettable memories together."

She said her favourite things about Carnival are the freedom, the camaraderie, the joy of being surrounded by people from all walks of life, coming together to celebrate shared love for culture and music.

"It's a feeling unlike any other.”

She said comparing TT Carnival to festivals in Japan is like comparing apples and oranges.

“They're both delicious, but in their own unique way. Each has its own traditions, music and energy, making them special in their own right.”

On safety, Ann G said it is definitely a concern, especially when compared to Japan, which has been consistently ranked as one of the safest countries in the world. Global Finance Magazine’s 2023 Safest Country Index Score ranks Japan number 22 on its list of 134 countries.TT is 109.

“As a female traveller, I have to be extra-cautious, especially when navigating unfamiliar territories. I always make sure to surround myself with trusted companions and stay vigilant wherever I go.”

Iyona Mikuni dances to the beat

Dance instructor and videographer Iyona Mikuni has been dancing since she was three, experimenting with various forms of dance, including ballet, which led to her first paid gig at 15.

Relocating to Canada, however, changed the direction of her career.

“When I was 22 I moved to Toronto to study, and tried some dance-company auditions,” she said.

“One of the companies was an Afro-Caribbean dance company led by a St Lucian dancer. I had no idea what it was like back then, but still I just tried, and I passed.”

Through the dance company, Mikuni learned more about Caribbean culture.

“I totally fell in love and I got more interested in Caribbean music such as soca and dancehall and I decided to just fly to the countries of origin to learn more.”

Her first stop was the birthplace of her then-dance instructor, St Lucia. She also visited Jamaica for dance training five times.

She has been to TT Carnival three times, but is yet to experience the festival in other Caribbean countries. But she has played mas at Caribana (Canada), Hollywood Carnival (Los Angeles), Labor Day in New York and, of course, Japan’s inaugural Caribbean Carnival in 2023.

Mikuni said whenever she visits TT she feels welcome.

“I always have new encounters and receive wonderful opportunities.”

She has worked with several local and regional artists over the years, including 5Star Akil, when he visited Japan for JSW in 2018.

“We shot his music video Personal in Tokyo. The next year when I visited Trinidad, I performed with him as a backup dancer.”

She also danced with Nailah Blackman in Japan in 2019.

“Japan and Trinidad are indeed very different countries, but they share a common love for festivals and celebration. While the Yosakoi festival parade in Japan may not be exactly the same as the Carnival in Trinidad, it definitely exudes a similar vibrant and joyful atmosphere.”

Yosakoi is a style of dance that originated in Japan and is performed at festivals and events all over the country. The Yosakoi Festival in Kochi prefecture is one of Japan's ten largest festivals.

“Japanese people have a strong appreciation for festivals and cultural events, so they would undoubtedly enjoy experiencing the unique culture and energy of Trinidad's Carnival.

"Likewise, if people from Trinidad were to visit Japan, they would find a rich tapestry of festivals and traditions to explore. They would be able to immerse themselves in events like the cherry blossom festivals, traditional matsuri (festival) celebrations, and the dynamic Yosakoi festival. Both countries offer diverse and captivating cultural experiences that can be enjoyed and appreciated by people from all walks of life.”