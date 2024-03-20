Imbert: Cocoyea oil leak repaired

Contractors working for Heritage Petroleum engaged with cleaning the Tarouba river in the Vistabella area after an oil leak was detected and seeped into the river. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

AN oil leak in a Heritage Petroleum pipeline near Cocoyea has been repaired and teams remain on site until all cleanup is completed.

This from acting Energy Minister Colm Imbert in the Senate on March 19.

Imbert said absorbent and containment booms were deployed at strategic locations along all of the watercourses leading to the Vistabella River to contain the oil. He said similar booms were also placed along the Vistabella River to prevent any oil from reaching the Gulf of Paria. He said surveillance showed that oil did not enter into the sea. He said vacuum tankers were also dispatched to collect the oil in the booms.

"The leak has also been repaired so barring unforeseen circumstances, it is expected that no more oil will be released to the environment from this location," he said.

Questioned by Opposition Senator Wade Mark about the impact on the environment, Imbert said: "The emergency and oil spill response team has been onsite from March 16 and will remain onsite until the repairs, clean up, and restoration operations are completed.

"Air quality monitoring has confirmed that current levels are within safe parameters, and this monitoring will continue until the work is completed."

He added that the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and all other required authorities were notified about the incident.

He expects that a full report will be prepared on the environmental and residential impact soon.