FilmTT congratulates Michael Cherrie on role in Netflix's Shirley

Michael Cherrie stars in Netflix's Shirley which begins streaming on March 22.

THE TT Film Company Ltd (FilmTT) has congratulated actor Michael Cherrie on his role in the Netflix film, Shirley.

FilmTT said Cherrie's talent and dedication have not only brought pride to the nation but have also showcased the immense potential of the local film industry on the global stage.

Shirley, a Netflix original film, is set to premiere on March 22 and tells the story of the first black Congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign, a media release said.

Cherrie appears alongside Hollywood Oscar-winning Regina King, who stars as Shirley Chisholm.

Cherrie portrays Chisholm’s husband Conrad O Chisholm in the film produced by Participant and Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions.

Shirley also stars Lucas Hedges, the late Lance Reddick, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W Earl Brown, Brad James with André Holland and Terrence Howard.

Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, who was born to a Barbadian family and was the first black Congresswoman and the first black woman to run for President of the US.

This film tells the story of Chisholm's boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.

The film is written and directed by Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Guerrilla, Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992).

Commenting on Shirley Cherrie said in the release, “I am absolutely thrilled for the release of the Netflix historical biopic Shirley, which has been a ten-plus-year labour of love for its shining star and producer Regina King. "This is an important piece of historical storytelling told through cinema that promises to entertain, educate and inspire. It is a story of possibility and 'faith in the fight' to the very end.

"Shirley Chisholm's work and campaign for the Democratic nomination of the 1972 presidential elections opened the political door to women and people of colour in the US. It was such an honour to be invited to work on this.”

He thanked many people, including his film, television and theatre colleagues both here and abroad, and his family for all their support – especially his courageous mother, Monica Cherrie.

“And most importantly, I thank my managers – Simon Baptiste, Carolyn Pasea-Pogson and Dayana Echegaray of Question Mark Entertainment and the ODOS (One Degree of Separation) family for the doors they have opened and continue to open to artists and creatives, and for the support and commitment to artists' careers, work and lives they have tirelessly shown and continue to show. And my deepest thanks to God for all His gifts and blessings!” he said.

From the stage to the big screen, Cherrie has spent over 30 years honing his craft in countless productions. His work has been recognised with various honours. He won the Best Supporting Actor Cacique Award for excellence in theatre in 1995 for his work playing Batricio in Derek Walcott’s The Joker of Seville and was also nominated for the Best Actor Cacique Award on several occasions.

He received a Pioneer in Film Award in 2013 from the TT Film Festival.

His theatre credits in the US include A Streetcar named Desire (Pablo), Lobby Hero (William), The Three Sisters (Ferapont), A Selfish Sacrifice (an adaptation of A Doll’s House) playing Balogun, and The Madwoman of Chaillot (The Waiter) – all at the Denver Center Theatre Company; Othello (Othello) and The Merry Wives of Windsor (Ford) at the Houston Shakespeare Festival; Antony and Cleopatra (Mardian) and The Comedy of Errors (Pinch/Balthazar) at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival; Romeo and Juliet (Benvolio) at the Colorado Springs/Theatreworks Shakespeare Festival and many more.

He has a bachelor of arts degree in film production with theatre arts from UWI, St Augustine, and is an assistant professor of acting at the University of TT’s Academy for the Performing Arts.

He is a member of Actors’ Equity Association of the US, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Cherrie has also been an avid advocate for the development of the local film industry and most recently supported FilmTT and Hyphen8 during their two-week intensive actors' workshop in January this year, FilmTT said.

Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, general manager of FilmTT, said, "Michael Cherrie's role in the Netflix film Shirley not only marks a significant milestone for TT's film industry but also underscores the immense potential of acting as an exportable service. His involvement in this international production showcases the calibre of talent our nation has to offer on a global scale. Cherrie's success serves as a compelling example of how leveraging our acting talent as an exportable service can drive growth and recognition for our local industry.

"We commend Cherrie for his outstanding contribution and remain committed to supporting initiatives that promote our actors and filmmakers on the world stage. We invite everyone to stream Shirley on Netflix from March 22."

FilmTT wished Cherrie continued success in his future endeavours.

For more info on FilmTT, visit www.filmtt.co.tt or follow FilmTT’s Facebook and Instagram pages: @discoverfilmtt.