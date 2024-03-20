Eyes Right Project donates eyeglasses to 37 pupils

A pupil of the Brothers Presbyterian School tries on her glasses as her mother looks on at the Williamsville Community Centre.

The Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) and Republic Bank Ltd hosted a presentation of spectacles to pupils under their Eyes Right Project, which aims to provide free eyeglasses to primary schoolchildren every term.

Thirty-seven students from Brothers Presbyterian School, Williamsville, received glasses on March 3 at the Williamsville Community Centre.

RKF president Kevin Ratiram said in his address some 1,162 students have benefitted from the project to date. He said there was a significant rise in the demand for glasses post-pandemic, attributing it to increased screen time during online learning.

Approximately 31 per cent of the students screened at the school required glasses, a media release said.

Hemant Lalla, general manager of Internal Audit at Republic Financial Holdings highlighted the bank’s partnership with RKF since 2017 through its Power to Make a Difference programme.

Lalla commended the project’s success, with over 1,000 pairs of glasses donated, calling it a remarkable achievement, the release said.

Ratiram said the foundation recognised the pressing need for eyeglasses among children. “We often received requests from parents for assistance with obtaining glasses for their children. The frequency of these requests prompted us to supply glasses on a large scale and a permanent basis. With this project, children can realise their full potential. If you can’t see properly, your potential may be great, but it won’t be realised,” he said in the release.

Dr Joel Teelucksingh, a consultant in internal medicine, endocrinology, and diabetes, and Newsday columnist was the keynote speaker. Addressing childhood obesity, he urged parents to prioritise healthy habits. “Childhood obesity isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a labyrinth of choices, circumstances, and habits.”

Teelucksingh underscored the importance of knowledge in combating obesity and encouraged families to cook together and prioritise healthy eating habits. Directing his message to children, he encouraged them to be active and adventurous.

“Children, you’re not just passengers on this journey; you’re co-pilots. Embrace curiosity, try new foods, and find fun in movement.” He also urged children to engage in various forms of exercise. “Dance, run, walk, jog, bike, play – let every movement be a joyous battle cry against the forces of sedentary darkness.”

Teelucksingh expressed optimism about combating childhood obesity through gradual lifestyle changes. He urged everyone to be proactive in making healthier choices.

Ratiram expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming appreciation from both students and parents for the eyeglasses provided.

“In these difficult times, many would struggle to afford eye tests and glasses. So their appreciation is touching and overwhelming, and it gives us the greatest feeling in the world, knowing that we’re making a positive difference in hundreds of kids’ lives.”