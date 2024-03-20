Dream11 Bago T10 2nd edition bowls off

Joshua James on the attack in the final of the Bago T10 Blast last year. - File photo by David Reid

ALL eyes will be on the Tobago-based players during the first few days of the second edition of the Dream11 Bago T10 Blast, as many of the players based in Trinidad will be unavailable.

The tournament will be held from March 21 until April 5 at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, Scarborough. Two matches will be played daily. Matches will be played at noon and 3 pm on the first two days and after that, matches will be contested from noon and 2.30 pm.

The TT Red Force started a match against Barbados Pride at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on March 20 in the West Indies Four-Day Championships and those players will not be available for the Bago T10 until next week.

Also, from March 22-24, matches will be played in the TT Cricket Board National League premiership I competition and many players will feature in that competition before travelling to Tobago.

The winning team will walk away with $100,000, the second-place team will earn $50,000, and the third-place team will cop $30,000.

No Man's Land Explorers are the defending champions.

Thursday's fixtures:

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirate's Bay Raiders, noon

King's Bay Royals vs Pigeon Pt Skiers, 3 pm