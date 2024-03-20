Cudjoe-Lewis: Strong foundation will boost Olympic drive

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis - Newsday File Photo

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis said the foundation must be laid at the school level to produce world-class athletes who will represent TT on the Olympic stage.

Cudjoe-Lewis was speaking at the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships Recognition Ceremony at the Hilton Hotel, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain on Tuesday.

“We really need to check ourselves,” Cudjoe said. “We say we want to have Olympic medals and we look forward to hearing our (national) anthem playing...keeping your child home from sport and not participating at all, yet expect to see star athletes.”

She congratulated all the student-athletes. “As I look around the audience today I see promise; I see potential; I see passion; and I see results of hard work and unwavering dedication.”

Cudjoe thanked the supportive parents, coaches, teachers and guardians for encouraging the young athletes.

Awards were given for various age groups including the Under-15, Under-17 and 17+ categories.

Also, the top-performing athletes were given Victor and Victrix Ludorum awards.

President of the Secondary Schools Track and Field Association Joseph Brewster thanked all those who competed during the season.

“This morning, we celebrate the achievements. We recognise the champions, those who secured victory through sheer grit and determination. We also celebrate the countless athletes who did not make it to the podium, but poured out their hearts on the track and on the field.”

HONOUR ROLL

Regional Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships Age Group Winners

SOUTH CENTRAL

Under-15

Julissa Hamilton - Cowen Hamilton Secondary; Akeida Bernard - San Fernando East Secondary; Leah Archibald - Holy Faith Convent, Penal; Danae Villafana - Penal Secondary; Zayne Martin - Naparima Boys College; Kerwin Joseph - Chaguanas South Secondary; Chasiri Charles - San Fernando Central Secondary.

Under-17

Laquesha Robley - San Fernando East Secondary; JeNiece Alleyne - Mayaro Secondary; Tianna Richardson - Holy Faith Convent, Penal; Kyla Hospedales - Holy Faith Convent, Penal; Kadeem Chinapoo - St Benedict’s College; Timothy Hamilton - Naparima Boys College.

17+

Diamond Paul - Point Fortin East Secondary; Akila Wharewood – Siparia East Secondary; Kewes Gomes - Holy Faith Convent, Couva; Mc Kale Mohammed - St Benedict’s College; Ethan Adonis - Cunupia Secondary; Hakeem Chinapoo - St Benedict’s College; Mahkaya Mahon - Presentation College, San Fernando.

NORTH

Under-15

Karissa Williams - Bishop Anstey High School East; Reyanna Graham - Tunapuna Secondary; Jayden Goodridge - St Joseph College; Mikael Serrette - Arima Central Secondary.

Under-17

Luke Williams – Queen’s Royal College; Malana Patrick - Holy Name Convent.

17+

Nichelle Lyons - Toco Secondary; Janae De Gannes - Bishop Anstey High; Kayleigh Forde - St Joseph Convent, POS; Jenae-Marie Price - Providence Girls Catholic; Isis Gaskin - Bishop Anstey High School East; Kyrell Thomas - St Francis Boys College; Conrad Mathura – El Dorado East Secondary.

TOBAGO

Under-15

Abbena Hazell - Roxborough Secondary; Khemyah Anderson - Bishop’s High; Kerlon Henry - Signal Hill Secondary; J’DaniWilliams - Roxborough Secondary.

Under-17

Q-Jhea Stewart - Signal Hill; Shivelle Williams - Scarborough; Kimmyah Jack - Roxborough Secondary; Denesia Fletcher - Bishop’s High; Malique Young - Bishop’s High; Aaron Baird - Roxborough Secondary.

17+

Jinelle Campbell - Scarborough Secondary; Ruth Irvine - Scarborough Secondary; Te’Shawn Kerr - Bishop’s High; Mykhal Paria - Signal Hill Secondary; Neyo Joseph - Roxborough Secondary.

National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships Age Group Winners

Girls Under-15

Daija Reid – Bishop’s High School.

Boys Under-15

Jaafari Shaw – Roxborough Secondary.

Girls Under-17

Zariah Pascall – El Dorado West Secondary.

Boys Under-17

Isaiah Alder – St James Secondary.

Girls 17+

Natanya McLawrence – Roxborough Secondary; Adriana Quamina – North Eastern College.

Boys 17+

Darius Moore – Roxborough Secondary; Joshua Gonzales – Sangre Grande Educational Institute; Farrel Jerry – Scarborough Secondary; Jahfa Woodley – St Anthony’s College; Lebron James – Bishop’s High School, Tobago; Tishon Edwards – Roxborough Secondary.

Regional Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships (Victor and Victrix Ludorum)

Richards/Cedenio/Borel (South Central) Regional

Victor Ludorum

Omari Brown - Carapichaima West Secondary.

Victrix Ludorum

Anicia Nicholas - Cunupia Secondary; Durlaina Rouse - Holy Name Convent, Pt Fortin.

Walcott/Lendore/Ahye (North) Regional

Victor Ludorum

Tyrique Vincent - Fatima College; Tannon Niemeyer - Trimont College.

Stewart/Quow/Baptiste (Tobago) Regional

Victrix Ludorum

Natalia Eastman - Roxborough Secondary; Oshea Cummings - Mason Hall Secondary School.

National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships (Victor and Victrix Ludorum)

Victor Ludorum

Shezlon Gordon – Roxborough Secondary; Michal Paul – St Mary’s College.

Victrix Ludorum

Xiah Tobias – Scarborough Secondary; Peyton Winter – San Juan South Secondary; Tenique Vincent – Bishop Anstey High; La Queen Welch – Tunapuna Secondary School.

Regional Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships Winners

Tobago – Boys

Roxborough Secondary School; Signal Hill Secondary; Bishop’s High School.

Tobago – Girls

Roxborough Secondary; Scarborough Secondary; Signal Hill Secondary.

North – Boys

Queen’s Royal College; El Dorado East Secondary; Holy Cross College.

North – Girls

Bishop Anstey High School; Toco Secondary; Bishop Anstey High School East.

South – Boys

Presentation College, San Fernando; St Benedict’s College; Cowen Hamilton Secondary School.

South – Girls

St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando; Holy Faith Convent, Penal; San Fernando East Secondary.

National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships Winners

Boys

Roxborough Secondary; Queen’s Royal College; Signal Hill Secondary.

Girls

Roxborough Secondary; Scarborough Secondary; Signal Hill Secondary.