Chairs taking over Maracas Beach

The shores of Maracas Beach were full as beach-goers cooled off on Ash Wednesday.

THE EDITOR: Thanks to Hafeez Amin for highlighting in the Newsday of March 13 the following two issues:

Parking in the QP Savannah: Last Sunday I could not believe my eyes at the amount of illegal parking in the Savannah, all over, in the Hollows, etc. Scores of vehicles. Sometimes I run in the Savannah close to the railings, but on the grassy surface – and then I see vehicles driving in there and I have to dodge them. Because the police have never stopped them, they are getting bolder and the situation is escalating. This gets me annoyed and has an effect on my mindset. To my recollection there is at least one sign, in the Savannah by the roundabout near to Chancellor Hill, clearly stating no parking, driving, waiting, etc in the Savannah. Apparently this is a joke. Police cars whizz by and do nothing to stop these lawless people.

Maracas Beach: A few years ago I highlighted in this newspaper the same issue of those beach chairs. That is the boldfaceness of laying out chairs all along the beach front – chairs with no human bodies in them but laid out in anticipation of “business.” I would move them and put my chair and towel where I wanted to but it would spoil my day to have to deal with such boldfaceness. It stopped for a while, but I went this week and saw signs that they were making a comeback. At least at the western side nearest to the river. The operator set up a tent on the beach front itself full of white chairs waiting to be installed on the beach. A person coming to enjoy the beach with their own chair, etc is forced to search for a spot to settle down in. Who has given the authority for this chair operator to do this? He/she simply cannot lay out chairs along the beach front willy-nilly and obstruct people from sitting where they want to.

Hopefully these two situations can be addressed, but I do not hold out much hope for that happening as everything in Trinidad is steeped in unchecked lawlessness and so much foolishness, selfishness and inconsideration.

MARY POUCHET

Woodbrook, PoS