Cariri, Costaatt collaborate on science, tech initiatives

Dr Keith Nurse, president of Costaatt, left, and Hans-Erich Schulz, CEO of Cariri, collaborate on science, tech initiatives. - Photo courtesy Cariri

The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (Cariri) and the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (Costaatt) signed a memorandum of co-operation on March 20.

The memorandum was signed to establish a partnership focused on science, technology, and innovation (STI)-driven programmes for entrepreneurs.

In a media release, Cariri said the memorandum was signed by Dr Keith Nurse, president of Costaatt, and Hans-Erich Schulz, CEO of Cariri.

The release said the agreement signified a commitment to fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.

“This strategic partnership is a significant step towards building a robust innovation ecosystem in Trinidad and Tobago,” the release said. “By combining Costaatt’s academic excellence with Cariri industry experience the collaboration will equip graduates with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the global marketplace.”

Schulz said he was pleased with the signing of the as it marked a significant milestone in the shared commitment of the two organisations.

“Together we look forward to leveraging our strengths and expertise to drive transformative change and empower the next generation of leaders in science, technology, and innovation.”

Nurse described the memorandum as a game changer for entrepreneurs.

“We’ll co-create programmes that equip our graduates with the future skills and the drive, to not just be brilliant minds, but successful business leaders – a potent force, poised to disrupt and dominate their chosen fields.”