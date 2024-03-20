Browne: Water relief for Penal/Debe soon

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

RESIDENTS of Penal and Debe could soon expect relief to their water woes as the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) ramps up production at two plants to meet a supply deficit.

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) Gowtam Maharaj earlier this week said some 28 communities across his burgess were experiencing difficulties with water.

Responding to questions in the Senate on March 19, the leader of government business Dr Amery Browne said WASA had increased production at the Caroni Water Treatment plant from 35 million gallons per day (mgpd) to 40 and its Navet plant from 18 mgpd to 20 mgpd to meet customers' demand.

He said over the next 24 hours residents of San Francique, Tenant Trace, Centeno Road, Antilles Trace and surrounding areas can expect a water supply.

Over the next 48 hours, Quarry Village, Baccano Hill, Ramdass Trace and surrounding areas will get relief. Within 72 hours relief is expected in De Gannes Village, Syne Village and surrounding areas.

The PDRC chairman said in the last budget $700,000 was allocated for providing truck-borne water but, to date, the Ministry of Finance has not made any available.