UTT romp to Steve Sarjeant knockout netball title

A UTT player receives a pass against Police Netball Youth Club, in Courts All Sectors Netball fast5 premiership action on March 9. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) were crowned premiership champions of the 2024 Courts All Sectors Netball League Steve Sarjeant Challenge Knockout after schooling MIC Institute of Technology 44-14 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Goal assist Kalifa McCollin Lopez had an almost perfect game as she scored 29 of her 32 attempts in the title match. Goal shoot Shaniya Morgan was the only other scorer for UTT as she achieved 12 goals. Only Kanika Paul Payne (six) and Rehanna Ali (four) got on the scoreboard for MIC as UTT romped to victory.

In their earlier matches, UTT destroyed Police 51-9, as Morgan led the charge with 34 goals and McCollin Lopez’s 15. MIC also trumped Defence Force 36-21 as Ali led all scorers with 21.

Additionally, a late surge from Jabloteh saw them eke out a 33-31 victory over TT Post when championship league action continued.

Jabloteh led the first quarter 9-7 and held on 17-16 at the half-time break. TT Post showed fight, and both teams entered the final quarter on 25 each. However, Jabloteh regained control of the contest in the final minutes and were able to salvage a close win at the sound of the final whistle. Giselle Hobson (17) was their best scorer while LaToya Thomas (14) and Samantha James Lewis (two) also contributed.

Despite the loss, TT Post’s Nekeisha Gomes led all scorers with 22, Sukurah Morgan scored six and Crystal Jones three.

Other championship results saw Bermudez outclass UTT 38-35, Police Netball Youth Club arrest Defence Force 48-27, and MIC evade Police 46-33.