Trinidad and Tobago beat Canada 7-3 in men's Pan Am indoor hockey opener

Trinidad and Tobago's Mickell Pierre (R) shields possession from his Canadian opponent during his team's first match of of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, Canada on March 19. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation. -

Trinidad and Tobago's hockey stickmen got their 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup campaign off to a winning start in Calgary on Tuesday, when they got an impressive 7-3 victory over host nation Canada in their opening encounter.

TT's Jordan Vieira started the match in fine fettle with a pair of goals inside the opening five minutes as his team jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead.

Flynn McCulloch got on the scoresheet for Canada in the tenth minute, and TT scored on the stroke of halftime through Tariq Marcano to head into the break with a 3-1 advantage.

A goal from Mickelle Pierre was sandwiched by two strikes from the Canadians as TT's lead was cut to a 4-3 margin by the 29th minute after penalty corner goals from Jagpreet Singh and Leighton De Souza.

TT turned up the heat with three unanswered goals to close off the contest, though, as Pierre snatched his second of the game and captain Vieira added two more goals in the 37th and 39th minutes to finish with a beaver-trick as TT got the resounding victory.

From 3.45 pm on Wednesday, TT will hunt another victory when they face the US. On Tuesday, the US started their campaign with an encounter against Guyana.