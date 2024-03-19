Transforming culture via schools

THE CURRENT initiative of the Ministry of Education attempts to initiate a fundamental paradigm shift in education. Unfortunately, such a refocus in the education system is being done in a vacuum; as a political palliative rather than a genuine attempt to ensure alignment between the needs of contemporary society and the curriculum offerings of schools.

Beginning with a fundamental re-examination of the nature and purpose of education and by extension the role of schools, any significant attempt to remodel schools’ nature and purpose must be conceptualised in a holistic manner, mindful of current economic and cultural realities.

Conspicuously missing is the context of the transformation. It fails to locate the change in a larger social and economic context, notwithstanding its linkage to the philosophical underpinnings as enunciated in Vision 2030.

Attempting to enable citizens to escape the middle-income trap and reverse the country’s relative underperformance as well as reversing certain aspects of our current approach to education through “mandatory” school activities such as sports day, career day, kitchen gardens, student concerts, to name a few, is simply reinventing the wheel.

Schools have long been engaging students in these activities as part of both the formal and informal curriculum, the value and benefits of which are well established in their own context. The question to be asked is: what does this initiative seek to achieve or expect to change in our wider society in relation to a crime as an outcome of chronic student illiteracy or a national disregard for law and order in our larger society?

Co- and extra-curricular activities have always sought to address the stated objectives of the policy, the only difference here being that a more formalised approach is being advocated. Unfortunately, advocating the inclusion of morals and values-based education in such a rigid and structured manner has its inherent challenges, including pushback from parents who hold a different view.

Social science experts have always cautioned about legislating for the inclusion of morals and values in citizens, alerting to the need to always delineate between education and indoctrination. What is worse is the absence of established linkages between the formalised cultural transformation being attempted in the school and the root of the perceived immorality.

Morals and values imbibed by children in homes and communities are expressed in schools in their behaviours and ultimately student learning outcomes. Transforming these behaviours cannot take place in a void and disconnected from the current high-stakes examination culture that currently defines schools, dictating its agenda in a very rigid manner.

Is there going to be a de-emphasis on high-stakes examinations and the consequential overloaded academic curriculum that teachers are currently hard-pressed to deliver? The prevailing cultural/moral/ ethical dichotomy that exists between schools’ informal curriculum outcomes and students’ homes and communities has been not just widening, but has been increasingly perceived as an imposition of an alien culture.

The teaching power of homes and communities as well as the media (formal and social) cannot be ignored in this thrust. What is there in the policy that addresses the need for homes, communities and the media to also be part of this transformation, mindful of their power to educate/miseducate?

While there is no disputing the need for schools to teach core values including honesty, social justice, discipline, tolerance, production and civic responsibility, these have always been treated as concurrent incidental learning outcomes and any attempt to reverse such education approaches must of necessity be located in a fundamental overhaul of the entire education paradigm, beginning with a re-evaluation of the nature and purpose of education.

This revised mandate being advocated will inadvertently clash with schools’ requirement to prepare students to be successful in the current high-stakes examinations at both the primary and secondary levels. Schools’ timetables are already challenged to allow teachers sufficient time to complete formal curriculum and any further imposition will undoubtedly pose a major challenge to school personnel.

Schools have been increasingly forced to pick up the slack for all those other education institutions that are increasingly abdicating their responsibilities for the informal education of the child. Moral- and values-learning outcomes must be broached in a collaborative context between the school and the other informal education institutions. The current configuration of schools never envisaged nor provided for this broadened mandate. It assumed a narrow formalised curriculum rather than being the leading agent of morality.

While it might be desirous to pay greater emphasis on what was once referred to as the “hidden curriculum” onto the mainstream platform of the education agenda, caution and collaboration must characterise such changes.