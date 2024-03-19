Tobago boy, 10, is youngest-ever Poetry Slam semifinalist

Defending First Citizens National Poetry Slam champion Kyle Hernandez, right, and group deputy CEO – business generation of First Citizens Group Jason Julien at the 2023 prize-giving event. -

Markus Wylie, 10, from Tobago, has made history as the youngest performer ever to advance to the semifinal round of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam.

He will compete against 33 other spoken word artistes in the semifinals on March 23 and 24 at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.

Several returning winners and a sizeable complement of new talent will go head-to-head in the hope of securing a Grand Slam spot. The semis promise to live up to the theme, Enter the Dragon’s Mouth, a media release said.

The finals will be held on April 28, and will signal the end of the 2024 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Winners will share a prize pool of $80,000 from First Citizens, with $50,000, $20,000, and $10,000 being awarded to the top three poets respectively.

Defending champion Kyle Hernandez will face off against 14 finalists selected from over the two days of competition.

Doors open at 6 pm and competition begins 6.30 pm on both days.

Tickets are available at www.bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam.

For First Citizens National Poetry Slam updates, follow @nationalpoetryslamtt on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok or call the Slam Hotline at 375-2155.

Semifinal I – March 23

Abibi-Africa Williams

Alexandra Stewart

Annette Taylor

Dershawn Hernandez

Earth Lezama

Markus Wylie

Master-Akeem Phillip

Ronaldo Mohammed

Shakir Gray

Shakira Burton

Shemiah Lewis

Soleil La Barrie

Stephanie Smith

Swasthi Maharaj

Tevin Douglas

Wild cards:

Gabrielle Abdool

Hakeem Dublin

Semifinal II – March 24

Abdul Majeed Abdal Karim

Alicia Haynes

Celestial Marshall

Daniel Baptiste

Darion Cunningham

Dennis Joseph

Derron Sandy

Gabrielle Murray

Joel Philip

Kaliq Cook

Kedisha Thomas

Keeron Isaac

Kevin Soyer

Kevin Fortune

Michael Logie

Seth Sylvester

Tevin Douglas

Wild cards: Nia Thompson

Renaldo Briggs