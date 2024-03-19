Tobago boy, 10, is youngest-ever Poetry Slam semifinalist
Markus Wylie, 10, from Tobago, has made history as the youngest performer ever to advance to the semifinal round of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam.
He will compete against 33 other spoken word artistes in the semifinals on March 23 and 24 at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.
Several returning winners and a sizeable complement of new talent will go head-to-head in the hope of securing a Grand Slam spot. The semis promise to live up to the theme, Enter the Dragon’s Mouth, a media release said.
The finals will be held on April 28, and will signal the end of the 2024 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
Winners will share a prize pool of $80,000 from First Citizens, with $50,000, $20,000, and $10,000 being awarded to the top three poets respectively.
Defending champion Kyle Hernandez will face off against 14 finalists selected from over the two days of competition.
Doors open at 6 pm and competition begins 6.30 pm on both days.
Tickets are available at www.bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam.
For First Citizens National Poetry Slam updates, follow @nationalpoetryslamtt on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok or call the Slam Hotline at 375-2155.
Semifinal I – March 23
Abibi-Africa Williams
Alexandra Stewart
Annette Taylor
Dershawn Hernandez
Earth Lezama
Markus Wylie
Master-Akeem Phillip
Ronaldo Mohammed
Shakir Gray
Shakira Burton
Shemiah Lewis
Soleil La Barrie
Stephanie Smith
Swasthi Maharaj
Tevin Douglas
Wild cards:
Gabrielle Abdool
Hakeem Dublin
Semifinal II – March 24
Abdul Majeed Abdal Karim
Alicia Haynes
Celestial Marshall
Daniel Baptiste
Darion Cunningham
Dennis Joseph
Derron Sandy
Gabrielle Murray
Joel Philip
Kaliq Cook
Kedisha Thomas
Keeron Isaac
Kevin Soyer
Kevin Fortune
Michael Logie
Seth Sylvester
Tevin Douglas
Wild cards: Nia Thompson
Renaldo Briggs
