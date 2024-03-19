Some facts about UWI fees

THE EDITOR: On March 13 it was reported that the UWI principal made a statement on the decline in enrolment at the university for 2022-2023. The following day, comments in a newspaper quoted a reader as saying, “The fees are too high…” Another reader stated, “When UWI keeps jacking up the tuition fees, what do you expect?”

For the benefit of the uniformed, please note:

UWI St Augustine fees had not been increased in some 23 years – it was previously changed before the vast majority of its students were born. The annual fee to study law at UWI Mona is US$10,000 or TT$67,900. At UWI Cave Hill it is $9,000 Bds ($30,555), while at UWI St Augustine it is $13,950.

J SMITH

St Joseph