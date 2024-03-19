Simplex’s Precious Holford cops triple gold at Southern Games

Participants take part in the girls’ under-15 80-metre dash during the Southern Games, Skinner Park, San Fernando, on Saturday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Simplex Athletics’ Precious Holford captured a hat-trick of gold medals at this year’s return edition of Southern Games at Skinner Park in San Fernando on Sunday.

Holford, 14, sprinted to gold in the U15 girls’ 80m, 200m and combined with Simplex teammates Daniel Jones, Mahkylae Nathaniel and Mahkylaa Nathaniel-Modeste to win the U17 mixed 4x200m relay along the traditional Southern Games grass track.

As early as the tenth event, Holford and the mixed relay team topped the field in one minute and 51.04 seconds (1:51.04). They beat to the line Neon Wolves’ silver medallists Kyle Allen, Mc Kailah Warde, Shevon Quintero and Mc Aciah Warde (1:51.99) and IG Fastlane’s bronze receivers Timothy Hamilton, Shaunte Sutherland, Laqesha Robley and Jeniah Tobias (1:54.27).

Soon after, she powered to victory in the 80m event, in 10.85s. Club mate Akilah Chinapoo (10.89s) placed second and Neon Wolves’ Kelis Alexander (11.20s) third.

Holford completed a golden hat-trick when she clocked a 29.41s in the 200m. Taking runner-up spot was Alexander (29.93s), and Simplex’s Tasia Debisette (30.50s) claimed third.

In other events, Eastern Flyers’ Alessandro Gouveia won the U20 boys’ 400m in 54.34s, ahead of MAP’s Sydney Gibbs (54.57s) and ZC Athletics’ Maurice Guevara (54.77s) respectively.

Concorde’s Daniel Gibbs (52.47s) bested his opponents in the men’s 400m. He was followed across the finish line by second place Anthon Charles (53.49s) of Fyzabad Athletics and third-placed Joshua Williams (54.16s), also of Concorde.

In cycling events, Rigtech Sonics’ Zion Pulido bettered JLD Cycling Academy’s Syndel Samaroo in the men’s match sprint finals along the refurbished 333m concrete track. Open Road’s Matthew Fortune was third.

Madonna Wheelers’ Phoebe Sandy held off late charges from the Arima Wheelers’ pair of Adrianna Seyjagat and Alexia Wilson to win gold in the women’s 1000m. Seyjagat and Wilson rounded off the top three respectively.

On this year’s return of the Southern Games, games chairman Anthony Commissiong was pleased to see a bumper crowd at Skinner Park. He credited the organising committee, which also comprised Jacqueline Smith and Carl McLean, San Fernando City Corporation and the many sponsors for ensuring the event was a success, after a five-year hiatus.

Selected athletics results

Girls

U17 80m – 1. Laqesha Robley (10.79s/IG Fastlane), 2. Mc Kailah Warde (11.00s/Neon Wolves), 3. Mahkylaa Nathaniel-Modeste (11.02s/Simplex)

U17 800m – 1. Jeniah Tobias (2:59.87/IG Fastlane), 2. Mikayah Martin (3:03.27/IG Fastlane), 3. Markisha Mc Clashie (3:16.49/Unattached)

Women

80m – 1. Sierra Joseph (10.11s/Simplex), 2. Karessa Kirton (10.44s/Concorde), 3. Angel Cumberbatch (10.46s/Stallion)

800m – 1. Jilanna Sylvester (3:05.57/Fyzabad), 2. Monique London (3:55.54/IG Fastlane)

Boys

U17 800m – 1. Luke Williams (2:25.76/QRC), 2. Kerwin Joseph (2:25.89/Tigers)

U20 800m – 1. Sheni St Hillaire (2:14.39/FAD), 2. Shane Bissoon (2:27.02/Unattached)

U15 200m – 1. Kareem Charles (25.81s/Siparia Athletics), 2. Learie Drayton (26.49s/Neon Wolves), 3. Isaiah Teesdale (26.63s/Simplex)

Men

80m – 1. De’aundre John (8.98s/Stallion), 2. Nickili Lewis (9.09s/Concorde), 3. Daniel Gibbs (9.09s/Concorde)

800m – 1. Anthon Charles (2:13.45), 2. Tyla Austin (2:18.60/Appaloosa)

Mixed

U15 4x200m relay – QRC Athletics (1:56.18), 2. Neon Wolves (1:56.56)

4x400m Open – 1. Concorde (1:42.51), Simplex (1:44.88), 3. Fulfilling Athletic Dreams (1:44.95)

4x400m Open – 1. Concorde (4:02.20), 2. FAD (4:15.71)

U17 4x400m – 1. QRC (4:26.88)

U20 2x400m – 1. Stallion (4:09.87)