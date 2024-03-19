Red Force women hunt first T20 Blaze win against Leewards

TT Red Force captain Britney Cooper

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force women remain in the hunt for their first win of the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze Tournament when they face Leeward Islands at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

In TT’s opening match on Sunday, Guyana executed a cool seven-wicket triumph in a low-scoring affair. The Red Force Divas were bundled out for 66 in 18.3 overs with Shunelle Sawh top scoring with 15. In reply, Guyana made light work of the target and raced to a victorious 67/3 in just 11 overs.

On the other hand, Leeward Islands women are fresh off a 12-run triumph over defending champions Barbados, and will be hoping to maintain their win-record when they meet TT. In their match, R Boyce scored 67 towards their 139/7 total, which Barbados could not replicate, and were eventually restricted to 127/5 from their 20 overs.

TT will be hoping to fare better in the shorter format having lost all four matches, and finishing in cellar position, at the CG United Super50 Cup, which concluded last week.

Today’s Round Two CWI T20 Blaze Matches – All matches at Warner Park:

• Windward Islands vs Barbados 10am

• TT Red Force vs Leeward Islands 2:30pm

• Jamaica vs Guyana 7pm