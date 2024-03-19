Project Phoenix Belmont's Self-Defence Workshop for teen girls

Jaide Gabriel of East Mucurapo Secondary School receives a prize for participation at the Project Phoenix Belmont's Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls from at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain on March 18. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Project Phoenix Belmont, in collaboration with the Victim and Support Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, hosted a self-defence workshop for teen girls at the Belmont Community Centre on Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain on March 18.

The workshop was attended by secondary school students from Port of Spain and its environs. Participants were taught several self-defence techniques during the session under the instruction of Prof Oluyemi Mashama.

The project was founded by Nicole M Young, the councillor for Belmont East. The programme also offers other free services to members of the community such as counselling and life skills training.