Powder Magazine fire destroys 2 homes

After a fire broke out at Powder Magazine Phase 1 on March 18, fire officers worked to keep the blaze under control. A WASA truck was also on-site to provide an additional water supply. - Photo by Sydney Joseph

TWO houses were ravaged by fire around midday on March 18 at Phase I, Powder Magazine, Cocorite. Residents say the incident was caused by a bush fire.

Newsday visited the scene on March 18 and spoke with a group of men liming at a nearby shop. The men, who did not give their names said around 1 pm, they noticed smoke coming from the homes and investigated.

They said both homes were already on fire and a woman who saw the fire called the fire service. The group praised the fire service's "quick response," saying officers arrived within ten minutes.

Another resident, who identified himself as Kennan, said one of the homes had been vacant for about two months, as the occupants had moved out.

He said the other house belonged to his friend who was working in St Vincent. Kennan said his friend previously lived there with his child and girlfriend, but since he left the country, his girlfriend had returned to her Laventille residence with their child.

He said he and other men made routine checks on the property to ensure its well-being.

Kennan said the previous week there had been a series of minor bush fires that he and other residents put out. He said last Friday, a bush fire had come close to homes, and it was the community that worked together to put it out.

He believed the blaze at the homes was caused by a bush fire.

Fire officials at the scene said they were unable to determine what caused the fire.

When Newsday was leaving around 2.30 pm, a water truck arrived to help officers' efforts, as they had the blaze under control but were still working to completely extinguish it.

Newsday's was unable to reach the affected homeowner in St Vincent.

On March 14, Newsday visited St Ann’s after an evening bush fire on March 11 had the Fondes Amandes Community Reforestation Project (FACRP) and villagers fighting to put it out.

The March 11 blaze was contained, but ignited again during the week, causing concern among the community. At the time, residents expressed concern about smoke and ash which they said posed health risks, especially to the elderly and children with asthma.

Staff members at FACRP said they, along with the community, were remaining vigilant.