News show lacks ethnic diversity

THE EDITOR: Kudos to CNC3 for once again having an all-female cast of presenters on International Women’s Day (IWD). It was a fine display of the range of talent within its newsgathering operation.

But apart from the women’s collective presence on IWD, I am uncertain about the objective of the display. After all, the CNC3 women are not unknown to us, the viewers, as they make regular on-air appearances.

What the gesture did unintentionally show up was a shortcoming in the daily news show: its ethnic imbalance.

The special IWD newscast reflected a perfect balance that is not practised on the daily shows. But the regular evening newscasts usually include only one token African Trinidadian presenting the sports segment and, occasionally, one substituting for the regular weather presenter.

The IWD show showed that it could be done, if there is the will to do so.

The question is: Does CNC3 have the will to adequately reflect TT’s ethnic diversity? Or does it need to be reminded that our national anthem assures that “Here every creed and race finds an equal place…?”

MYRON PETERS

retired school principal