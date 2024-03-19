Isaiah Fernandes slams 100 not out as Fatima advance in Intercol T20

ISAIAH Fernandes cracked an unbeaten 100 as last year's PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket Intercol T20 losing finalists Fatima College made a convincing start to the 2024 campaign with a comfortable 66-run win in round two over Rio Claro East Secondary on March 19.

Fernandes's knock guided Fatima to an imposing 181/3 in 20 overs batting first, before Rio Claro were restricted to 115/8 in 20 overs.

Fernandes was ably supported by Joshua Davis who scored 58.

Rio Claro avoided being bowled out, but Fatima eased into the quarter-finals with the win at Fatima Ground, Mucurapo. Medium pacer Zachary Siewah grabbed 3/18 in four overs for Fatima and off spinner Davis took 2/27 in his four overs.

All the other premiership (first) division teams won their matches yesterday against their opponents from the championship division.

Vishnu Boys Hindu College defeated Trinity College East by 104 runs; Naparima College got past Manzanilla Secondary by six wickets; Hillview College cruised past Couva East Secondary by nine wickets; St Benedict's College advanced with a 68-run victory over ASJA Boys College, San Fernando; and St Mary's College won over Toco Secondary by default.

Presentation College, Chaguanas and Presentation College, San Fernando both had byes yesterday after finishing first and second in the premiership 50-over competition.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will be played next term. The quarter-finals will be contested on April 11.

Summarised Scores:

FATIMA COLLEGE 181/3 (20 overs) (Isaiah Fernandes 100 not out, Joshua Davis 58; S Gomez 1/29) vs RIO CLARO EAST SECONDARY 115/8 (20 overs) (S Gomez 46; Z Siewah 3/18, J Davis 2/27). Fatima won by 66 runs.

VISHNU BOYS HINDU COLLEGE 182/4 (20 overs) (Ishmael Ali 86, Andrew Rambaran 27, Sanjiv Balliram 25; Christian Ramkissoon 1/15) vs TRINITY EAST 78 (19.1 overs) (Jayden Mootoo 33; Antonio Boodram 2/8, A Rambaran 2/17). Vishnu won by 104 runs.

MANZANILLA SECONDARY 128/6 (20 overs) (Ashmir Singh 61, Nick Manickram 35; Mathew Cooper 2/17, Amrit Pittiman 2/19) vs NAPARIMA COLLEGE 129/4 (14.3 overs) (Mathew Cooper 61 not out, Dimitri Miranda 3/23). Naparima won by six wickets.

COUVA EAST SECONDARY 70 (18 overs) (Isaiah Gibson 18; Tyler Ramroop 4/17, Qadeer Juman 2/15) vs HILLVIEW 71/1 (6.5 overs) (Andre Suglal 26 not out, Akshay Colai 19 not out). Hillview won by nine wickets.

ST BENEDICT'S 154/9 (20 overs) (Jaydon John 37, Kristoff Seeraj 30 not out; R Gangoo 3/30) vs ASJA BOYS SAN FERNANDO 86/8 (20 overs) (A Nanan 19; Jonathan Jebodh 3/13, Kevin Khanhai 2/19). St Benedict's won by 68 runs.

ST MARY'S COLLEGE vs TOCO SECONDARY. St Mary's won by default.