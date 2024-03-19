Hillview defendsU-20 East basketball title

Hillview College’s U20 team after winning the Schools’ East Zone Basketball finals at the Maloney Indoor Facility against Holy Cross College on March 19, 2024. - Angelo Marcelle

HILLVIEW College defended their Secondary Schools Basketball East Zone Under-20 title with a convincing 46-28 win over Holy Cross College in the final at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena on March 19.

The teams battled all week as Holy Cross got the better of Hillview in the Under-17 final on March 18.

Judah Telesford was the leading scorer for Hillview with 19 points, including three three-pointers. The powerfully built Samuel Edwards contributed 13 points and Sebastien Byng netted ten points.

For Holy Cross, Jervais Caracciolo finished with 12 points and Roavan Howard bagged eight points.

Hillview made a fast start in the match and went on to lead 29-10 at half-time.

Holy Cross did not give up, cutting the Hillview's advantage to eight points with nine minutes remaining.

Hillview then regained control of the contest to widen the lead again and win by 18 points.

Before the final, San Juan South Secondary edged St George's College 51-49 in the third-place playoff.

Carnell Coggins finished with 17 points and Tyrese Singh netted eight points for San Juan South. Leading the scoring for St George's were Caiden Chase and Aden Buddy with 30 and 12 points respectively.

The National Schools Basketball Championships will begin at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena on March 21.