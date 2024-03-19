Gonzales: Water challenges in Longdenville being addressed

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales - File photo

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is working to improve the water supply to the Ravine Sable area in Longdenville.

Gonzales gave the assurance when he responded to a question from Caroni East MP Dr Rishard Seecharan in the House of Representatives on March 18.

He said the estimated supply and demand deficit for entire area is 2.08 imperial million gallons of water per day.

Gonzales attributed that situation to WASA's water treatment plant experiencing a technical issue in January.

"Since then the plant has been returned to full functionality and there has been a restoration of the regular schedule of water supply to the area."

Gonzales acknowledged there might be communities at the extremities of the distribution system that might not be receiving a regular supply of water.

He said WASA was addressing it by developing new surface water sources in the area which could increase overall water production in the area by 2.1 imperial million gallons per day.

Gonzales added the "works are components of a capital investment programme recently improved by Cabinet to be executed by WASA to upgrade and develop its water infrastructure."