Farley urges Tobagonians to take part in TPP elections

Tobago People Party (TPP) interim political leader Farley Augustine is seen in this photo posted to his Facebook page, addressing party supporters during a meeting on Sunday in Speyside. PHOTO courtes Y FB

As the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) continues preparations for its internal elections, interim political leader and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is urging Tobagonians to throw their hats into the political ring. He made the call while addressing a political meeting in his hometown of Speyside on Sunday.

“I want to encourage all of you, as many of you that are ambitious as possible, by all means, throw your hats in the ring. This is a democratic party and we have to elect from among ourselves the very best to lead this party.”

The TPP elections will be held on June 9. All executive positions, including that of political leader, are up for grabs.

“It is not about electing who is your friend, it is not about electing who you think brighter than who, it is not about electing who has the biggest titles in front of their names. It is about electing those who will serve the people. Those who are to lead must first be willing to serve,” Augustine said. “We want as many of you to get involved as possible. Form your own slate, go as an independent if you have to. I want to urge you, in our internal party elections, we shall not behave like those on the other side, we shall not behave like them. We will behave in a most dignified manner. We will contest each other for leadership of the party. That is how it would be done. It is important that we have that internal election because this party is a party for everybody.”

He also announced a waiver of party membership fees to encourage more to join the TPP in order to participate in the internal elections.

“Immediately, there would be a suspension of all membership fees until such time that the election is held. So whether you have money or you don’t have money, you are free to join this democratic party. You are free to sign up and be a member. So effective immediately we are waiving the fees for joining the party, you just need to sign up, get involved and ensure you elect the best to lead this party.”

Augustine said there are issues that the party must deal with.

“We need good leadership. We need to treat with frontally this growing issue of crime. I don’t want us to put out heads in the sand: we are having a growing problem of crime.”

He reminding about a letter he wrote to the prime minister in early January asking for a meeting. But to date, Augustine said, he has had no response from Dr Rowley.

“We have a growing problem with crime, and I want to tell you, Tobagonians, we have to take a hold of our community, and the way we have to treat with crime is by strengthening social institutions. We have to strengthen our churches, our youth groups, our schools, the sports clubs...that is where we have to put our energies. That way, if you live in a community, you must get involved. It is not enough to go to work and then come home and lock your doors and watch Netflix. Get out in your communities, contribute to the development of your community. Be a part of the community you live in. It is because we recognise this, that is why it is the first time in probably ten or 20 years that Tobago has had more village council elections than any period in its history.”

He said over 20 village councils are now duly constituted and since the TPP has been in office, there have been two or sometimes three village council elections in some areas.

Saying crime is everyone’s business, he called on Tobagonians to “get allyuh act together,” as the solutions lie on every Tobagonian’s shoulders.

Resource management, he said, was another issue that needed tackling as well as that of greater autonomy.

On that issue, Augustine said very soon a team will be out and about to have discussions with Tobagonians.

“Currently, a team is working on a docuseries so you can stay in your homes and view the history of this issue called autonomy. Very soon, you will be able to take a pull-out from the newspapers, where you can sit at home and you and your children can go through this newspaper pull-out and get more information on autonomy.”

He said the issue was important to all Tobagonians, including the youth, whom he urged to get involved, as he said discussions on autonomy would begin with what Tobagonians “say they want. End of story!”