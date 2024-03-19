Divided House approves Suzette Martin as DCP

CALL ME DCP: Suzette Martin whose nomination for the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was approved by simple majority in the House of Representatives on March 18.

BY 18 votes for and 14 votes against, the House of Representatives on Monday approved the appointment of Suzette Martin as a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

The divided House passed a motion to approve the notification of the President of the nomination by the Police Service Commission to approve Martin.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said he commended her "forcefully and enthusiastically," ahead of the vote's being taken.

Initially, in moving the motion, he read out her lengthy resume of academic qualifications and professional posts in the police service.

Martin headed the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), while also once working in the Homicide Bureau of Investigation. She has fingerprint expertise and a master's degree in international business including digital law and cyber security.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, while saying he had never met Martin and did not wish to cast any aspersions, put on the record certain concerns.

Firstly, he said she had been charged with dangerous driving last October when she struck a 14-year old boy, with that charge now before the Port of Spain Magistrates Court.

Hinds interjected to say the matter was sub judice.

Moonilal said, "I cast no aspersion, but record the matter of fact that the police officer was charged for dangerous driving."

Secondly, Moonilal said he possessed letters from a police sergeant complaining about Martin's conduct, integrity and professionalism. He said he was being cautious, as the matter has not reached any conclusion.

Thirdly, he said Martin had been one of three officers who went to Barbados to bring back firearms dealer Brent Thomas, in a case that was later criticised by High Court judge Devindra Rampersad.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy spoke in Martin's defence.

As Tobago East MP, she said, as a Roxborough girl she knew Martin, her character and passion for policing.

"I have the opportunity to vote for somebody today who I can vouch for."

Hinds said the Brent Thomas case was a constitutional matter of the complainant's rights, but had not involved any personal action against any specific individual. He also said the State is appealing the ruling.

On the firearms investigation matter, Hinds cited Moonilal's using the words "allegations" and "believed," saying this suggested no determination had been made in that regard. He said any police officer is empowered to investigate any wrongdoing, and that included Martin, despite her being PSB head.

Hinds said he had consulted the top ranks of the police and had concluded there was support for Martin.

He wanted to speak about the dangerous-driving case, but was curtailed by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, who asked if this was the same matter he had raised against Moonilal.

He said, "We have reclassified traffic offences," before saying the Government was aware of the issue and then forcefully endorsing Martin.