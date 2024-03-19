DEAF to host St Patrick's Day fundraiser

DEAF Logo

The Deaf Empowerment and Advancement Foundation (DEAF) will hold its annual St Patrick's Day cooler party and fundraiser on March 23.

The "swanky-casual," green-themed soiree will take place at the Diagnostic Research Education Therapeutic Centre (DRETCHI), Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, from 6 pm-midnight.

There will be music, fun and games, and a door prize. Food and soft drinks will be on sale, and patrons can walk with their coolers but no glass bottles are allowed, a media release said. Free, secure parking will be available.

DEAF is a non-profit organisation that advocates for the deaf community of TT. The group provides educational and social resources, and co-ordinates events to promote equality, opportunity and human rights.

It is funded through the generosity of its benefactors and the money is used to fund programmes for the deaf community, such as education, camps for deaf youth and other skills training and sensitisation for deaf adults.

For more info: Deaf Empowerment and Advancement on Facebook, 683-3817, or WhatsApp 343-5911/730-2751.