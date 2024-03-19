Close to 1,000 Tobago students to sit SEA

St Andrew's Anglican Primary School -

APPROXIMATELY 1,000 students in Tobago will sit March 21’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA).

In an interview with Newsday on March 19, Assistant Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Orlando Kerr said a total of 999 students will sit the annual exam. Though he could not give a boys-girls ratio, Kerr said “all is in place.”

TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago Officer Bradon Roberts declined comment on March 19.

St Andrew's Anglican Primary School and Lambeau Anglican Primary School were both closed for periods this term owing to separate issues. The former had a rat infestation, while the latter was affected by air-quality issues related to the February 7 oil spill. Standard five classes at both schools were temporarily facilitated elsewhere.

All primary schools and private candidate centres were closed by midday on March 19, after the Chief Education Officer issued a memo to schools on March 18.

The memo announced the dismissal of classes at 11.30 am on March 19 and closure of schools on March 20 to facilitate safety checks.

The school term ends on March 22.