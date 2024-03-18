Trinidad and Tobago, Guyanese students compete in stock market ‘premier league’

Sarah Inglefield, head of culture and communications, Ansa McAl (centre) and Charielle Plowden, country manager, WizdomCRM (centre left), with students of North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School (Guyana) and Queen’s College (Guyana). - Photo courtesy Ansa McAl

SOME 500 students from Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana will compete in an inter-regional competition called the Sustainable Stock Market Game (SSMG) Regional Premier League, created by global virtual learning company WizdomCRM.

Regional conglomerate Ansa McAl has partnered with WizdomCRM for the initiative.

In a release, Ansa McAl said the SSMG Regional Premier League is a cricket-inspired competition between both countries, fostering Caricom capital market awareness and education.

Charielle Plowden, WizdomCRM country manager, said the company strongly believes in the transformative power of education through gamification learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the full potential of students and foster friendly competition across borders.

Sarah Inglefield, head of culture and communications at Ansa McAl, said, "We see this as a critical step towards promoting financial stability and success for people and societies across the Caribbean diaspora.

"We support this initiative aimed at strengthening human capital and ensuring quality education at the secondary level in both Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago."

She said the initiative aligns perfectly with the fourth UN Sustainable Development Goal, as it relates to ensuring inclusivity and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong opportunities for all.

The Ansa McAl Group said it has been consistent in its commitment to supporting young people through education and other youth empowerment programmes.

In 2021, through the Ansa Foundation, almost 1,000 tablets, bought with funds raised from the One Caribbean, One Future, One Yard virtual benefit concert, were presented to education ministries in Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.