Trial aborted because accused hospitalised

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds -

A HIGH COURT judge has aborted a wounding case arising out of an incident on Boxing Day, 2006.

On March 18, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds aborted the case against three men in the interest of justice because one of them was hospitalised.

The San Fernando trial was expected to begin on March 18, but, the judge was told one of the accused, who is 70 years old, was hospitalised on March 17.

His attorney Ramesh Deena said he was in contact with the man’s daughter and was seeking a medical certificate from the hospital.

After discussions with attorneys for the State as well as one of the other men, the judge decided to abort the trial.

She told the jurors, who had been empanelled since February, she had to make the hard decision to discharge them because one of the accused was hospitalised, and since the court closes next week for the Easter break, she could not determine to what day to adjourn the matter.

“The best move would be to abort the trial at this stage, although it is a very old allegation.”

The State was represented by Charmaine Samuel. One of the accused was represented by public defenders Whitney Franklyn, Michael Modeste and Makeda Derrick. Deena also represented the third accused.

The matter has been adjourned to June 6 for further case management to determine when the ill accused would be available for the trial to restart.