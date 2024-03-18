Samaroo pedals to Southern Games gold

Phoebe Sandy finishes first in the elite women’s 500 meters race during the Southern Games, Skinner Park, San Fernando. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Double Commonwealth Youth Games medallist Syndel Samaroo (JLD Cycling) pedalled to gold in the elite two 1000m race at the Southern Games in Skinner Park, San Fernando on Sunday. He staved off late charges from Madonna Wheelers’ Raul Garcia and Open Road Challenge’s Matthew Fortune, who completed the top three respectively.

Evolution Cycling Academy’s Tariq Woods won the elite one 1000m, followed by Zion Pulido (Rigtech Sonics) and Maurice Burnette (Valkyries) in that order.

And in the junior men event, Evolution Cycling’s Jason Ramrod won the contest with Open Road’s Gabriel Fortune and JLD Cycling Academy’s Judah Neverson completing the top three.

Southern Games chairman Anthony Commissiong was pleased to welcome the historic event back to the forefront.

“This is great – you saw the crowd?” he said.

“The people here would have overflowed in Guaracara Park (original venue in Pointe-a-Pierre). What I have seen today, I feel strong. It is a new home for Southern Games because it better than elsewhere and there’s a good concrete track here for cycling as well. The ambience is great.”

During the opening ceremony, mayor Robert Parris, chairman of sport and youth development at the San Fernando City council Daniel Dookie and Ministry of Sport and Community Development deputy permanent secretary Beverely Reid brought greetings.

Additionally, Judith Browne, wife of late and veteran Southern Games chairman Jimkin Clarke was presented with a special plaque in remembrance of his life and contributions to the annual event over the decades.

Reminiscing on Clarke’s life, Commissiong said, “Three days before he died he went to the Ministry of Sport with me looking for funds for Southern Games. He died seeing about Southern Games.”