Point Fortin Civic beat Army in thriller

Point Fortin Civic’s Andre Etienne, right, celebrates the winner against Defence Force in a TTPFL match on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. PHOTO BY TTPFL

Andre Ettienne’s brazen match-winning effort from halffield on Saturday gave Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic Centre a dramatic 4-3 win over Defence Force, when action continued in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Ettienne’s heroics came in the 85th minute, with the match tied at 3-3, as he lofted a long-range effort beyond the flailing, outstretched arms of Defence Force goalkeeper Christopher Biggette.

The wonder-goal separated both teams at the end, and capped a dazzling performance, following a brilliant hat-trick from Civic’s Ezekiel Kesar. Kesar sent the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, but Shaquille Holder replied to make it 1-1 in the 25th.

Five minutes later, Defence Force went ahead after Matthew Woo Ling successfully converted a penalty. But just before half time, Kesar knotted the scores in the 42nd, with all to play for in the final 45 minutes.

At the resumption, Kesar registered his first hat-trick of the season by scoring in the 47th to regain the advantage.

However, in the 83rd, Kaihim Thomas thought he had earned a point for the servicemen with his first goal of the match.

However, two minutes later, Ettienne received a pass in centre- field and pushed it slightly over the half-line. He looked up to see Biggette out of position and lobbed a right-footed attempt. The ball sailed over the retreating Defence Force goalie and into the top righthand corner to secure the three points.

But for his hat-trick, Kesar was named man of the match.

In the earlier contest at the same venue, Morvant Caledonia clipped the wings of Eagles FC with a 3-0 triumph. Kevon Woodley scored a brace in the 57th and 75th minutes, partnered with Carlyle Mitchell’s 70th-minute strike to affirm victory.