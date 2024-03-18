Pan on Sesame Street, but Trinidad and Tobago not serious

File photo

THE EDITOR: Sesame Street recently highlighted the steelpan on one of its segments and gave credit to TT. The same TT where pan has not yet been proclaimed the national instrument.

The same TT where, a few weeks ago, a religious leader denigrated the steelpan in the worst way, in a newspaper article, and no one said anything.

He blamed the steelpan, inter alia, as the reason “why some youths fill the jails and why school violence and gang warfare are so destructive in some areas.”

Yet, a foreign country is highlighting, in a very positive way to its children, the beauty and origin of the steelpan. We are really not serious.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope