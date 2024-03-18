New IT labs for 4 more panyards

The newly launched Technology in Education Centre at Curepe Scherzando panyard is equipped with five computers, printers, comfortable furniture and one year of free high-speed internet from Digicel Plus. Photo courtesy Digicel Foundation

CUREPE Scherzando Steel Orchestra, T&T Tropical Angel Harps, NGC Couva Joylanders and NLCB Fonclaire are now among eight steelbands to have air-conditioned computer labs, constructed by a partnership between the Digicel Foundation’s Technology in Education (TIE) programme and PanTrinbago.

The labs are equipped with five computers, printers and furniture and supplied with a year of free high-speed internet from Digicel Plus.

They were launched jointly on March 6.

Digicel Foundation has invested $540,000 in the programme since its launch last year.

PanTrinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said the partnership with Digicel Foundation aligned with PanTrinbago’s vision.

“We have been using our panyards to empower and prepare our young people for life, and we are extremely passionate about the work we do,” said Ramsey-Moore, adding that steelbands must embrace technology.

Councillor Josiah Austin, chairman of the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation, said the initiative “comes at a time when there is a significant challenge with juvenile delinquencies and anti-social behaviour amongst our young people which require a whole-country approach to ensure that the future of our communities and nation remains bright.

“To that end, the role of our national instrument and the activities surrounding its continued development provides a unique opportunity to corral the energies of our young people through the use of music, and now with this initiative, through technology.”

On behalf of the four bands, Kevon Butcher of T&TEC Angel Harps thanked Digicel Foundation for its investment and said he believed it will create opportunities for youths within the communities to become more computer literate and have a proper learning environment outside of school.

“We assure you that this opportunity will not go to waste,” Butcher said.