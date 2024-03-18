MP: Idea Hub to bring equal opportunities for young people

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo by Ayanna KInsale

THE DONATION of a state-of-the-art Huawei Idea Hub – a productivity and smart office tool – to the St Joseph Police Youth Club by Huawaei on March 15 will give youths in the area an equal opportunity to access technology, said St Joseph MP and Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

Deyalsingh spoke at the handing-over ceremony at the club on Abercromby Street, St Joseph.

“There is so much that is good with our young people, but we have to recognise that some children fall through the cracks,” he said. “We have to recognise the reality that socio-economic circumstances mean that some children don’t have the same opportunities to progress and to develop and explore and fulfil their god-given talents that all children have.

“What we are doing here today will give the children of the St Joseph Police Youth Club an opportunity to blossom. That opportunity to become what the good Lord meant for you to become.”

Deyalsingh said when he was elected MP for the area, one of his main missions was to reduce the inequalities between citizens in different parts of his constituency.

“In those days, the infrastructure north of the Eastern Main Road was inferior to the infrastructure south of the EMR. There was a divide in access to water, poor roads, access to electricity. I made it my mission to change that.”

Huawei CEO Bruce Yu said the donation of the smart board came with a year of internet access sponsored by Huawei.

He said the donation of the hub and the internet access was part of Huawei’s mandate to bring digital to every person, home and organisation.

“This youth club is very important to the community, as it is a place where young people can come to learn and have a positive experience,” he said. “It is therefore extremely important for us to support centres like this one, which aims to provide opportunities and access to technology for young people and help give them a better life.”

Huawei has been in Trinidad and Tobago for 18 years, providing tech support to the country. Yu said the company had launched many programmes in Trinidad and Tobago, including the Seeds for the Future ICT Training programme, several internships and other programmes to increase national ICT competitiveness.