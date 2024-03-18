Making progress, or just moving forward?

A Valsayn resident looks at the Butu Road house where Hannah Mathura’s skeletal remains were found on March 12. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The Valsayn nightmare, like the 6 am glare in a driver’s eye, reflects the cracks in the foundation of our people as a society. After the heartbreaking revelations surrounding the deaths of Amy Annamunthodo, Sean Luke and Akiel Chambers, I would have expected us to become helicopter watchtowers hovering with due vigilance to defend and maintain our children’s safety.

Unrealistic thinking? I say hopeful thinking.

It’s evident that this breakdown started at the family level, extended to the community, and permeated through various security institutions. Avoiding accountability and passing the blame won’t serve anyone, especially now that the main suspect has been apprehended. Like molasses making its way downhill. We’ve witnessed a gradual erosion of our Trinidadian/Tobagonian-Caribbean core values and intuition, where warning signs were ignored or overlooked.

This societal shift didn’t occur overnight but rather evolved through small intentional adjustments made to protect oneself. While the TTPS urges people if they “see something, say something,” this message is being overshadowed by the attitude of “protect mine and mind my business.”

The young people label the situation as “sticky.” However, if we choose inaction, the consequences will be as severe as burning molasses for everyone involved. While the urgency may not seem urgent because the issue appears isolated, if we disregard or overlook it, the consequences will “soon come” as the older heads have cautioned.

The way we treat our elderly and children reflects our national identity. Surely we can do better. Let us not succumb to complacency or hopelessness, but rather learn from this experience and make small, consistent intentional changes. We must learn from this tragedy and ensure that it doesn’t have a sequel in the making.

Prioritising empathy, vigilance and collaborative action allows us to rekindle the spirit of compassion and concern that distinguished us as Trinidadians/ Tobagonians. Let us not wait for another catastrophe to elicit an outpouring of outrage to motivate us to act. The seven-day time span is approaching and the opportunity for purposeful change is here. Don’t you think? “If yuh neighbour’s house is on fire, wet yours,” of course.” However, look back and join or create a bucket brigade to stop the devastation.’

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook, PoS